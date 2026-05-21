ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026

London, 21 May 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.

All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:



RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR %

FOR VOTES

AGAINST %

AGAINST TOTAL VOTES % OF ISC VOTED VOTES WITHHELD ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1.To receive the 2025 Annual Report. 195,108,407 99.68% 626,246 0.32% 195,734,653 80.92% 211,233 2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director. 180,984,910 92.38% 14,937,807 7.62% 195,922,717 81.00% 23,169 3. To re-elect Catherine (“Cathia”) Lawson-Hall as a Director. 193,419,707 98.72% 2,502,292 1.28% 195,921,999 81.00% 23,887 4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director. 194,981,443 99.52% 931,357 0.48% 195,912,800 80.99% 33,086 5. To re-elect John Munro as a Director. 195,659,888 99.87% 263,358 0.13% 195,923,246 81.00% 22,640 6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director. 180,035,636 91.88% 15,901,222 8.12% 195,936,858 81.00% 9,028 7. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director. 194,915,715 99.49% 998,472 0.51% 195,914,187 81.00% 7,455 8. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director. 195,698,117 99.90% 204,966 0.10% 195,903,083 80.99% 18,559 9. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (“Venkat”) as a Director. 194,635,004 99.35% 1,265,811 0.65% 195,900,815 80.99% 20,827 10. To elect Alison Henwood as a Director. 195,673,049 99.88% 226,883 0.12% 195,899,932 80.99% 21,510 11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors. 195,653,027 99.90% 198,677 0.10% 195,851,704 80.97% 69,738 12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company. 195,778,495 99.94% 126,722 0.06% 195,905,217 80.99% 16,225 13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out on pages 90 to 107 of the 2025 Annual Report. 192,431,676 98.59% 2,761,814 1.41% 195,193,490 80.70% 726,285 14. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares. 190,438,945 97.55% 4,783,756 2.45% 195,222,701 80.71% 697,074 SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS 15. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights. 187,507,179 96.60% 6,593,059 3.40% 194,100,238 80.25% 1,819,637 16. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights. 182,691,396 93.62% 12,449,680 6.38% 195,141,076 80.68% 773,368 17. Authority to purchase own shares. 194,845,878 99.85% 290,024 0.15% 195,135,902 80.67% 778,542 18. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice. 189,952,318 97.33% 5,206,443 2.67% 195,158,761 80.68% 755,683

As at the UK record date for the AGM (19 May 2026), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 241,884,039 and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 241,884,039.

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.

Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

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