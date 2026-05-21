ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2026
London, 21 May 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that all resolutions at today’s annual general meeting (“AGM”) were duly passed by shareholders.
All resolutions were taken by poll and the results for the resolutions voted upon at the AGM are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|TOTAL VOTES
|% OF ISC VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
|1.To receive the 2025 Annual Report.
|195,108,407
|99.68%
|626,246
|0.32%
|195,734,653
|80.92%
|211,233
|2. To re-elect Alison Baker as a Director.
|180,984,910
|92.38%
|14,937,807
|7.62%
|195,922,717
|81.00%
|23,169
|3. To re-elect Catherine (“Cathia”) Lawson-Hall as a Director.
|193,419,707
|98.72%
|2,502,292
|1.28%
|195,921,999
|81.00%
|23,887
|4. To re-elect Ian Cockerill as a Director.
|194,981,443
|99.52%
|931,357
|0.48%
|195,912,800
|80.99%
|33,086
|5. To re-elect John Munro as a Director.
|195,659,888
|99.87%
|263,358
|0.13%
|195,923,246
|81.00%
|22,640
|6. To re-elect Naguib Sawiris as a Director.
|180,035,636
|91.88%
|15,901,222
|8.12%
|195,936,858
|81.00%
|9,028
|7. To re-elect Patrick Bouisset as a Director.
|194,915,715
|99.49%
|998,472
|0.51%
|195,914,187
|81.00%
|7,455
|8. To re-elect Sakhila Mirza as a Director.
|195,698,117
|99.90%
|204,966
|0.10%
|195,903,083
|80.99%
|18,559
|9. To re-elect Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (“Venkat”) as a Director.
|194,635,004
|99.35%
|1,265,811
|0.65%
|195,900,815
|80.99%
|20,827
|10. To elect Alison Henwood as a Director.
|195,673,049
|99.88%
|226,883
|0.12%
|195,899,932
|80.99%
|21,510
|11. To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors.
|195,653,027
|99.90%
|198,677
|0.10%
|195,851,704
|80.97%
|69,738
|12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors of the Company.
|195,778,495
|99.94%
|126,722
|0.06%
|195,905,217
|80.99%
|16,225
|13. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report as set out on pages 90 to 107 of the 2025 Annual Report.
|192,431,676
|98.59%
|2,761,814
|1.41%
|195,193,490
|80.70%
|726,285
|14. Authority to allot shares or grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any securities into shares.
|190,438,945
|97.55%
|4,783,756
|2.45%
|195,222,701
|80.71%
|697,074
|SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
|15. General authority to disapply pre-emption rights.
|187,507,179
|96.60%
|6,593,059
|3.40%
|194,100,238
|80.25%
|1,819,637
|16. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights.
|182,691,396
|93.62%
|12,449,680
|6.38%
|195,141,076
|80.68%
|773,368
|17. Authority to purchase own shares.
|194,845,878
|99.85%
|290,024
|0.15%
|195,135,902
|80.67%
|778,542
|18. Authority to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days’ notice.
|189,952,318
|97.33%
|5,206,443
|2.67%
|195,158,761
|80.68%
|755,683
As at the UK record date for the AGM (19 May 2026), the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 241,884,039 and there were no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights for the ordinary shares was therefore 241,884,039.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘for’ or ‘against’ a resolution.
Copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, will shortly be uploaded to the FCA’s National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6 R(2) and will be available to view at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Jack Garman
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|Vice President of Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2723
|+44 207 404 5959
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
Attachment