Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Luxury Home at Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity for home shoppers to purchase a new home at Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club, a luxury community in Port St. Lucie, Florida. A limited number of quick move-in homes remain available in this staff-gated golf and country club community.





Located in a highly desirable area of Port St. Lucie, Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club offers home designs with over 2,700 square feet of luxury living space. Homes include modern floor plans, expansive primary bedroom suites with spa-like bathrooms, gourmet kitchens with large center islands, and scenic views. Remaining one-story homes in the community are priced from $799,000.

Residents of the community enjoy an array of resort-style amenities, including two signature-designed 18-hole championship golf courses, a magnificent clubhouse, and the Swim & Racquet Club, featuring a Junior Olympic-sized swimming pool, nine Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, and on-site dining options. The community is conveniently located just minutes from Atlantic Ocean beaches, shopping, dining, and major highways.





"These final available homes in Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club offer an exclusive opportunity to live in a luxury golf and country club community with exceptional amenities," said Jonathan Carter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southeast Florida. "This community provides an unparalleled lifestyle in one of the most sought-after locations in Florida."

Quick move-in homes remain available in the community featuring expertly curated Designer Appointed Features that blend style, comfort, and convenience, offering home shoppers the opportunity to enjoy a seamless and elevated home-buying experience.





The Sales Center for Toll Brothers at Tesoro Club is located at 126 SE Calmo Circle in Port St. Lucie. For more information, call 855-776-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58fce860-be26-44b7-a5e7-ae5f4f24421e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2fe2d30-ec50-4930-b6ad-35c84850859e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e5dda6f-1d22-4983-8148-7949680a3e04

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)