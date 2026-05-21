Real-World CAR-T Delays in LBCL Drive Reliance on Bridging Therapy, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite growing adoption of CAR-T therapy in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), new findings from Spherix Global Insights suggest that operational and logistical barriers continue to impact real-world patient management, creating meaningful opportunities for alternative therapies and supportive treatment strategies during the CAR-T treatment process.

The findings come from the latest Patient Chart Dynamix: Large B-Cell Lymphoma (US), 2026 service, which combines attitudinal insights from 101 U.S. hematologist/oncologists with detailed patient-level data captured through 187 audited LBCL patient charts. The integrated dataset offers a highly granular view into real-world treatment sequencing, operational barriers, and patient management patterns as advanced therapies continue reshaping the LBCL landscape.

Among the 187 audited patients, 20 had previously received CAR-T therapy, providing important insight into how these therapies are being applied outside of controlled clinical settings. While manufacturers continue emphasizing improvements in turnaround time and treatment coordination, the study indicates that logistical disruptions remain widespread in routine practice.

According to the data, nearly two-thirds of CAR-T patients experienced logistical disruptions prior to treatment, including shipping delays and care coordination issues. In addition, many patients experienced prolonged vein-to-vein time or limited manufacturing slot availability, while others encountered insurance or access delays before infusion.

The findings also demonstrate the extent to which physicians rely on interim treatment strategies to stabilize patients during the CAR-T process. A majority of CAR-T patients received bridging therapy between leukapheresis and infusion, with targeted therapy representing the most commonly utilized approach, followed by chemotherapy and corticosteroids. The primary goal of bridging therapy was disease control while awaiting CAR-T infusion, though physicians also cited symptom management and cytoreduction prior to infusion as key goals.

These findings point to a substantial and potentially expanding opportunity for non-CAR-T therapies to play a critical role within the broader LBCL treatment continuum, particularly as physicians work to manage patients through delays, manufacturing processes, and access-related challenges associated with cellular therapy.

The research further highlights the continued complexity of CAR-T utilization in real-world practice. Among patients who received CAR-T therapy, the majority underwent infusion between 2023 and 2026, reflecting the growing adoption of these therapies in recent years. Kymriah (Novartis) was the most commonly reported CAR-T product among audited patients, followed by Yescarta (Kite) and Breyanzi (Bristol Myers Squibb).

By pairing physician perceptions with patient-level chart data, the Patient Chart Dynamix service provides unique visibility into how operational realities are influencing treatment sequencing decisions in LBCL. The study captures not only physician attitudes toward emerging therapies, but also the specific patient characteristics, treatment pathways, and logistical hurdles shaping real-world management decisions across lines of therapy and practice settings.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the “why” behind treatment decisions, include year-over-year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists’ attitudinal and demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises – Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology – alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

To learn more, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect on LinkedIn.

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NOTICE: All company, brand, or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights’ analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.