NeighborWorks® America Celebrates NeighborWorks Weeks 2026: Creating Homes, Building America

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeighborWorks® America , a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization, will celebrate NeighborWorks Weeks 2026 from May 23 through June 7, highlighting how local organizations and residents work together to create opportunity, strengthen neighborhoods and build a better future for all.

This year’s theme, “Creating Homes, Building America” (Creando Hogares, Construyendo América) , underscores the importance of expanding housing access, strengthening communities and driving economic growth. Throughout NeighborWorks Weeks, nearly 200 NeighborWorks network organizations will host events, share stories and showcase projects that demonstrate how community-driven housing initiatives deliver measurable results nationwide.

“NeighborWorks Weeks is a celebration of partnership and performance,” said Marietta Rodriguez, president & CEO of NeighborWorks America. “Across the country, our network organizations are working side by side with residents to expand housing supply, preserve affordability and strengthen financial stability. When we align local leadership with national resources, we create homes and we build a stronger America.”

NeighborWorks America supports a network of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations serving communities in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Tribal lands. With deep local trust and national coordination, the network addresses housing supply, stability and affordability across the continuum from rental housing to homeownership.

In fiscal year 2025, the NeighborWorks network:

Created 17,600 homeowners, with more than 90% of those buyers purchasing their first home at a time when the national share of first-time homebuyers has fallen to 21%.

Provided 216,800 rental homes, the largest number in the network’s history.

Constructed, acquired or preserved 11,500 rental homes.

Repaired 66,900 homes.

Counseled or educated 102,900 customers on housing and financial capability.

Created and supported 48,700 jobs in communities nationwide.

For every dollar Congress appropriated to NeighborWorks America in fiscal year 2025, the network leveraged that investment 74 times, spurring additional public and private sector funding.

“We are grateful for the trust Congress places in NeighborWorks America,” Rodriguez said. “We take our stewardship of federal resources seriously, and our results demonstrate what is possible when local expertise and national support are aligned.”

Throughout NeighborWorks Weeks, network organizations will host volunteer events, home repair initiatives, educational workshops and community celebrations that reflect the strength of local leadership and resident engagement.

“NeighborWorks Weeks shines a light on something NeighborWorks® Boise has believed for 44 years: Neighbors take care of neighbors,” said NeighborWorks Boise CEO Bud Compher. “What began here in Boise with our very first Paint The Town™ has grown into a lasting tradition of community care. Paint The Town™ is our local expression of the nationwide NeighborWorks Weeks campaign, led by NeighborWorks America, where communities across the country come together to serve.” In Boise, that spirit has resulted in more than 3,400 homes painted by volunteers over the years—each one a tangible reminder that the community is stronger when people show up for one another. “This is the heart of who we are and why this work continues to matter,” Compher said.

“Our network is the heart and soul of NeighborWorks America,” said Kathryn Watts, NeighborWorks’ senior vice president of Field Operations. “NeighborWorks Weeks provides the opportunity to come together and show the strength of the network through the work being done every day in communities across the country to provide economic opportunity, stability and the ability to have a place to call home.”

NeighborWorks Weeks traces its origins to 1983, when Congress established Neighborhood Housing Week to recognize the work of community-based housing organizations. Today, the observance continues to spotlight the leadership of the NeighborWorks network and its commitment to expanding housing opportunity nationwide.

To learn more about NeighborWorks Weeks 2026 visit neighborworks.org .

About NeighborWorks America

For nearly 50 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a Congressionally chartered national nonprofit known as NeighborWorks® America, has strived to make every community safer and more prosperous. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 nonprofits in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and on Native lands. NeighborWorks offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to best-in-class training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations build homes and apartments, expanding the supply of affordable housing in every community; provide financial counseling and coaching that increases self-sufficiency; encourage resident leadership, and collaborate with local stakeholders in the areas of health, economic development, employment and education. In Fiscal Year 2025, for every dollar received from Congress, NeighborWorks network and NeighborWorks America attracted an additional $74 of investment from other sources.

For more information, visit neighborworks.org.