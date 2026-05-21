Availability of preparatory documents for the Shareholders' meeting of June 16, 2026

Terms of availability of preparatory documents

for the Shareholders’ Meeting on June 16, 2026

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse – May 21, 2026. GTT (Gaztransport et Technigaz) informs its shareholders that the annual (ordinary and extraordinary) Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Domaine de St Paul, 102 route de Limours – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France.

The preliminary notice of Meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions as well as the conditions and modalities of participation and voting at this Meeting, was published on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on April 29, 2026. This notice can also be consulted on the GTT website (www.gtt.fr).

The notice of Meeting will be published on May 29, 2026 on the BALO website as well as in a legal gazette and will also be available on the GTT website.

The documents and information related to this Shareholders’ Meeting are made available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. Information referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code and the GTT 2025 Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the Company’s website, in the section dedicated to the Shareholders’ Meeting ( Shareholder's meeting | GTT ).

This Meeting event will be broadcast live on the Company’s website and will also be available for replay.

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge marine and digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor Relations Contact:

Information-financiere@gtt.fr information-financiere@gtt.fr/ +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64

Press Contacts:

communication@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr.

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