The Vallourec Shareholders’ Meeting of May 21, 2026 approved all the proposed resolutions

Meudon (France), May 21st, 2026

Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, held today under the chairmanship of Philippe Guillemot with a quorum of 77.23%, approved all the resolutions submitted to the vote.

The Shareholders’ Meeting notably approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, as presented by the Board of Directors.

It also renewed the terms of office of Angela Minas, Hera Siu and Philippe Guillemot as Directors for a period of four years, i.e. until the Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2029.

The Shareholders’ Meeting further ratified the co-optation of David Clarke as Director, replacing Keith James Howell, who resigned, for the remainder of his predecessor’s term, i.e. until the Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2028.

Shareholders approved the compensation items paid or granted to corporate officers in respect of the 2025 financial year (ex post vote), as well as the compensation policy applicable to corporate officers for the 2026 financial year (ex ante vote).

Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors met and decided to appoint Philippe Guillemot as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors also confirmed Angela Minas in her roles as Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and Hera Siu as Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations and Governance Committee.

Finally, the Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Genuino Magalhaes Christino from his position as Director and of Aditya Mittal from his position as Board observer.

A replay of the Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 21, 2026, as well as the voting results for each resolution, are available on Vallourec’s website: www.vallourec.com.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com Press relations

Taddeo - Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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