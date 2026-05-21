WORLDLINE : AGM - Formalities for obtaining documents

Combined General Meeting of June 11, 2026

Availability of preparatory documents

Paris - La Défense, May 21, 2026 – The shareholders of Worldline [Euronext: WLN] are convened to a Combined General Meeting on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. (Paris time) at Cloud Business Center – 10 bis rue du Quatre Septembre – 75002 Paris.

The meeting notice (avis préalable de réunion) including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) dated May 6, 2026, bulletin n°54. The convening notice (avis de convocation) will be published in the BALO On May 22, 2026.

Shareholders are informed that the General Meeting will be broadcast live (in French and English) on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions in force, the preparatory documents for the Shareholders' Meeting and the postal or proxy voting form are published on the Company's website ( General Meeting ).

For any information or question, please contact the Investor Relations Department.

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. Worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

César Zeitouni

E cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

E virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

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Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

E teamworldline@taddeo.fr

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