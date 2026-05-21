CORRECTED: Distalmotion Accelerates US Commercial Momentum in Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Lausanne, Switzerland, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTED: Distalmotion, the global MedTech company focused on empowering access to robotic surgery in outpatient settings, announced continued commercial progress in the US, with growing adoption of the DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System across ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). As more procedures shift out of the hospital, ASCs are seeking practical solutions that address longstanding barriers to robotic adoption such as infrastructure, workflow, and cost. This expansion reflects increasing demand for a system designed specifically for outpatient environments.

DEXTER offers the benefits of wristed robotics combined with a small, mobile footprint and an open architecture that integrates seamlessly into existing operating rooms without requiring the purchase of an entire ecosystem of new instruments and technology. The sterile surgeon console enables flexible and efficient workflows, with direct bedside access for the surgeon at any point during the procedure.

“Across the US, we are seeing strong momentum as ASCs look to expand their capabilities while maintaining efficiency and flexibility,” said Greg Roche, CEO of Distalmotion. “The industry needs solutions that remove barriers and improve efficiency, not just more robotic systems. DEXTER is designed to enable care teams to build practical, sustainable robotic programs in the ASC environment.”

As part of its US growth, Distalmotion is advancing adoption of its DEXTER robot in ASCs affiliated with leading national healthcare organizations such as HonorHealth, SCA, and Surgery Partners.

Among early adopters, Cypress Surgery Center is the first Surgery Partners facility in its region to establish a robotic surgery program with DEXTER. “Robotics is necessary for our surgical program to grow, but the economics have always been a barrier. With DEXTER, the model finally makes sense and gives us a practical way to build a robotic surgery program while maintaining the efficiency that defines the ASC setting,” said Cynthia Meaux, Market CEO of Cypress Surgery Center. “The system was easily integrated into our workflows and supports our goal of delivering high-quality care closer to where patients live.”

This progress reinforces Distalmotion’s commitment to enabling broader access to robotic-assisted surgery in outpatient settings designed for efficiency, flexibility, and patient-centered care.

ABOUT DEXTER

The DEXTER® Robotic Surgery System is a soft tissue surgical robot that uniquely simplifies operations to make the benefits of wristed robotics accessible in any operating room (OR). DEXTER comes with a suite of fully wristed single use robotic instruments that enhance dexterity and precision.

A small, mobile footprint allows DEXTER to integrate into any size OR, without modifications, and to be easily maneuvered between rooms to optimize efficiency.

The sterile console supports flexible surgical workflows by positioning the surgeon close to the patient for quick bedside access, seamless transitions between laparoscopic and robotic techniques as desired, and enhanced communication with OR teams.

DEXTER open architecture enables compatibility with existing and future OR technologies, including visualization systems and advanced devices, for cost effective supply chain operations.

Its instinctive design ensures an efficient, effective learning curve for setup and use.

Indications for use:

Europe: The Dexter L6 System is intended to assist in the accurate control of robotic instruments during urologic laparoscopic surgical procedures, general laparoscopic surgical procedures and gynecologic laparoscopic surgical procedures. The system is indicated for adult use.

US: The Distalmotion Dexter L6 System is intended for use in laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair, cholecystectomy and total benign hysterectomy as well as salpingo-oophorectomy. The system is indicated for adult use, defined as 22 years old and older.

ABOUT DISTALMOTION

Distalmotion is a global MedTech company with a mission to empower access to the benefits of robotic surgery by simplifying operations with its DEXTER robot. The company aims to broaden access to robotic surgery for more surgeons and sites of care globally, including hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), to increase the number of patients who benefit from best-in-class minimally invasive care. Well-suited to any size OR, DEXTER is easily moved, quickly set up, and seamlessly integrated into existing procedures. DEXTER is commercially available in the United States and Europe.

The company is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland with a US office in Cleveland, Ohio.

For more information, visit www.distalmotion.com.

Media inquiries

press@distalmotion.com

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