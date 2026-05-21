Administrator Loeffler Applauds Signature of Investing in All of America Act

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), applauded President Donald J. Trump for signing H.R. 2066, the Investing in All of America Act, into law. The legislation, which was sponsored by U.S. House Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee Member Dan Meuser (R-PA), strengthens SBA’s Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program by increasing existing leverage caps and expanding access to capital for investments in rural communities, manufacturing, and other critical industries.

“Powered by private investment, the Investing in All of America Act will expand the SBIC’s capacity to power our nation’s industrial resurgence by getting more capital to entrepreneurs and manufacturers in rural communities,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “This means faster scaling, more innovation, and the ability to compete in the critical industries that will strengthen America’s economic and national security. I applaud Congressman Meuser and his colleagues for advancing this important legislation, and I am grateful to President Trump for signing it into law for America’s small business owners and workers.”

The SBIC program is a zero-subsidy public-private partnership that supports investment in American small businesses. Since 1958, the program’s mission has been to stimulate and supplement the flow of financing that small businesses require to build, scale, and innovate. The SBA issues licenses to professionally managed equity and debt investment funds, which may access long-term capital to invest in qualifying small businesses. In FY2025, the SBIC program achieved a record $53 billion in combined private capital and SBA leverage.

H.R. 2066 will further President Trump’s pro-growth economic agenda, which is unleashing business investment, by modernizing the SBIC program through updated leverage caps, stronger taxpayer protections, and reforms designed to attract long-term private investment. Those changes will help direct more capital to rural America and local businesses by ensuring investments in rural areas, manufacturing, and critical technologies do not count against an SBIC’s leverage cap. In turn, the legislation will help small manufacturers and other job creators expand, innovate, and compete in the industries that are vital to America’s economic strength.

To learn more about becoming an investor or partner of the SBIC program, visit https://www.sba.gov/partners/sbics.

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About the Small Business Investment Company Program

Since 1958, the mission of the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) program has been to stimulate and supplement the flow of private equity capital and long-term debt financing that American small businesses need to operate, expand and modernize their businesses. SBA does this by licensing and providing capital to professionally managed equity and debt investment funds as Small Business Investment Companies. SBA capital comes in the form of a government-guaranteed loan to the fund to match privately raised capital. The SBA-guaranteed loan, paired with private capital, increases access to financing for qualifying U.S. small businesses and startups while potentially improving risk-adjusted returns for private investors.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.