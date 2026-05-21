Six Continents Index Announces New Global Study Revealing Major Regional Differences in Energy Drink Ingredients

MECKESHEIM, Germany, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Six Continents Index today announced the publication of a new global study examining regional differences in energy drink ingredients and formulation philosophies across six continents. The full study and methodology can be accessed here: Six Continents Index

The study collected and assessed energy drinks from all six inhabited continents using a standardized 36-criteria objective product quality index. Products from major global markets including the United States, Germany, Japan, China, and additional countries such as Nepal, Kenya, Mauritius, Chile, and New Zealand were included in the assessment. Top-performing products also underwent laboratory testing and analytical verification.

According to the report, the study identified significant regional differences in formulation approaches within the global energy drink category. Findings included:

85.7% of European energy drinks assessed were pasteurised, compared with 12% in North America and less than 1% in South America.

78.9% of Asian energy drinks assessed used real sugar, compared with 8% in North America.

84% of North American products assessed relied entirely on artificial sweeteners, compared with 4.2% in Europe.

Australian products assessed averaged 4.2 vitamins per product, compared with 2.9 in North America.

Aspartame was identified in 10.5% of products assessed globally.

BPA-free labelling appeared clearly on 1.4% of products assessed worldwide.

The report also stated that Europe achieved the highest overall continental score in the index, followed by Australia & Oceania and Asia. At product level, HELL Energy from Hungary achieved the highest overall score in the study’s objective product quality index, followed by 28 BLACK and TAKE OFF from Germany.

The Six Continents Index stated that products were assessed based exclusively on objectively verifiable product characteristics, including caffeine quantity and declaration, sugar quantity and type, vitamin content, pasteurisation, packaging, traceability, and label readability. The study did not include taste testing, branding, or popularity metrics.





The project was led by Pat Eckert, a certified water sommelier and independent beverage expert. According to the organization, assessed brands were not notified in advance, did not apply for inclusion, and had no involvement in the evaluation process.

About Six Continents Index

The Six Continents Index is an independent beverage assessment project focused on objective product evaluation methodologies across global markets.

MEDIA CONTACT

Company: Pat Eckert

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: tomas.miller@sixcontinentsindex.com

Website: https://sixcontinentsindex.com/

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