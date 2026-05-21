Canadians Look to Easier, Battery-Powered Lawn Care Solutions: WORX Survey

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many everyday manual tools have been replaced by time- and energy-saving alternatives—from robot vacuums to electric vehicles—one household task remains largely unchanged: lawn care, which is still often gas-powered and physically demanding.

In fact, about half of Canadians (51%) who maintain their lawns still use gas-powered mowers, while 59% of those who mow their lawn say mowing is physically demanding, according to a new survey commissioned by Positec Group, a global leader in manufacturing and innovation. But as the cost of fuel and the overall cost of living pervade news headlines, Canadians are beginning to rethink their reliance on gas.

“From the cars we drive to the mowers we push to maintain our yards, Canadians are increasingly looking for ways to save time, reduce effort, and cut ongoing household costs,” said Phil Fitzpatrick, Vice President and General Manager at Positec Canada. “We’re seeing that mindset extend to lawn care, where battery powered and robotic solutions can simplify weekly maintenance while reducing reliance on gas.”

During peak season, almost 3 in 5 Canadians who maintain their own lawn (56%) use lawn tools every week, and nearly as many (55%) say they would consider switching tools if it made the work easier, according to the new survey. Battery-powered and robotic lawn tools are emerging as practical, low- maintenance solutions for those short on time.

Battery‑powered lawn tools remove friction from routine yard work

That openness to change is already shaping what Canadians expect from modern lawn tools. Among Canadians maintaining their own lawn, nearly half (48%) say they are interested in smart features, such as battery monitoring, maintenance alerts, or simple scheduling tools if the technology feels easy to use. The message is clear: Canadians want tools that reduce effort and friction, not add complexity to an already demanding chore.

That mindset aligns with a broader rethinking of how much time and energy lawn care should require at all. With weekly usage the norm and physical strain still a common complaint, battery‑powered and robotic tools are increasingly viewed as practical upgrades designed to simplify maintenance, lower ongoing effort, and reduce reliance on gas-powered equipment.

Worx’s battery-powered and robotic lawn care solutions are built around that practical approach. The tools place an emphasis on consistency, ease, and lower maintenance, with designs that free homeowners from the physical demands and time commitments of traditional lawn care.

Key findings from the survey underscore the pressures shaping the decisions of Canadians who maintain their own lawns today:

Gas still dominates : 51% use gas powered mowers, though nearly one in five (18%) now use battery powered options.

: 51% use gas powered mowers, though nearly one in five (18%) now use battery powered options. Lawn care takes a physical toll : 59% who mow their own lawn say mowing is physically demanding, making effort reduction a key motivator.

: 59% who mow their own lawn say mowing is physically demanding, making effort reduction a key motivator. It’s a weekly commitment : 56% use lawn tools every week during peak season, reinforcing the need for convenience.

: 56% use lawn tools every week during peak season, reinforcing the need for convenience. Battery tools are familiar : 72% say they’re familiar with battery‑powered lawn tools, showing awareness is already high.

: 72% say they’re familiar with battery‑powered lawn tools, showing awareness is already high. Smart features must stay simple : 48% of consumers express interest in smart functionality, including 14% who are actively seeking these features

: 48% of consumers express interest in smart functionality, including 14% who are actively seeking these features Ease drives switching : 55% would change tools if it made yard work easier, while novelty ranks low.

: 55% would change tools if it made yard work easier, while novelty ranks low. Barriers remain practical: Existing gas ownership (26%), upfront cost (22%), and battery life concerns (16%) slow adoption.



Robotic lawn mowers reduce hands‑on effort in weekly lawn care

Among those solutions is the Worx Landroid Vision Cloud, a robotic mowing system shaped by over a decade of real-world use, with millions of mowing hours behind it and RTK-enabled precision powered by Worx’s cloud-based correction system.

Beyond mowing, Canadians are also turning to cordless lawn‑care and home tools. From lightweight blowers and efficient cordless mowers to pruning saws, nailers, portable inflators, and paint sprayers, Worx products make seasonal upkeep faster, easier, and less labour‑intensive. Learn more about the Worx suite of lawn and garden equipment online at worx.com.

As fuel prices and the broader cost of living continue to impact household decisions, Canadians are looking for practical ways to save time, reduce effort, and simplify everyday tasks. For many homeowners, lawn care is becoming part of that larger shift toward more convenient, battery-powered solutions.

About the survey

This survey was undertaken by Positec Group and conducted online by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on May 4th, 2026, with 1,079 randomly selected Canadian adults who maintain their own lawn and are online panelists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Positec Group

Positec Group Ltd., based in Suzhou, China, with North American headquarters in Charlotte, NC, has always adhered to the mission of "committed to continuous innovation, leading the tool revolution, and improving people's lives" and the brand concept of "Our mission, zero emission." Positec Group manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell®, Kress® and Cat® brand names. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and penetrated the global market, with sales in nearly 70 countries and regions around the world. Positec has 15 overseas marketing subsidiaries, 4 R&D centers and 4 manufacturing bases worldwide. The company has applied for more than 8,000 patents worldwide and participated in the formulation of many international and domestic industry standards. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d669a662-ae97-4c0d-a921-9e5a29748f64

Tara MacPherson | tara.macpherson@northstrategic.com