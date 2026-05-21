Pathways Retirement Advisors Brings Coordinated Retirement Income Planning to Individuals and Families

Plano, TX, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathways Retirement Advisors is helping individuals and families move beyond traditional investment management by focusing on a more complete retirement planning process designed around tax efficient income, risk management, healthcare considerations, and long-term legacy goals.

For many retirees and pre-retirees, the challenge is no longer simply saving for retirement. It is determining how to turn those savings into reliable income while managing taxes, healthcare costs, and the risk of outliving assets. Pathways Retirement Advisors works with clients to address these interconnected concerns through its Goals Focused Planning process, an approach that brings multiple areas of financial life into one coordinated strategy.

“Retirement planning should not be viewed as a single investment account or one isolated decision,” said Marques Miles, Executive Director of Pathways Retirement Advisors. “A portfolio gain can be reduced by a missed tax opportunity, and years of saving can be affected by an unexpected healthcare cost. Our goal is to help clients understand how their investments, taxes, income, risks, and legacy planning work together.”

Rather than focusing only on portfolio performance, Pathways Retirement Advisory helps clients consider how incomes sources, withdrawal timing, Social Security Decisions, tax brackets, requirement minimum distributions, and asset allocation may affect their long-term income. Their goal is to help retirees keep more of what they have built while creating a plan that supports their lifestyle and future needs.

The firm’s holistic planning model named Goals Focused Planning is built around five key areas: tax-forward strategy, institutional asset management, comprehensive risk and care planning, optimized income streams, and legacy and estate preservation. These areas are designed to help make more coordinated retirement decisions.

As a Holistic Total Office, Pathways Retirement Advisors seeks to simplify the retirement planning process by bringing key financial considerations into one coordinated framework. This approach is intended to help individuals and families make more informed decisions as they plan for income, protection, and legacy needs in retirement.

As part of its educational efforts, Pathways Retirement Advisors also hosts informational events on retirement income strategies, wealth management, taxes in retirement, and related planning topics.



To learn more about Pathways Retirement Advisors and to schedule a consultation, please visit https://pathwaysra.com/.

About Pathways Retirement Advisors

Pathways Retirement Advisors is a retirement planning firm based in Plano, Texas. The firm helps individuals and families create comprehensive financial strategies for retirement, with services that include income planning, tax strategies, long-term care planning, Medicare guidance, and asset management. Its team of qualified financial professionals is committed to helping retirees and pre-retirees make informed decisions through education, planning, and ongoing support as they work toward their ideal retirement.



Media Contact

Company Name: Pathways Retirement Advisors

Contact Person: Brooklyn Miles, Director of Client Relations

Contact Number: 855.718.3400

Email: info@pathwaysra.com

Country: United States

Website: https://pathwaysra.com/



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.