Paris, 21 May 2026 at 6:45pm



PRESS RELEASE



Eramet generated €2.5bn in economic contributions in 2025, with high levels in Gabon and Senegal

The Eramet Group maintained a high level of economic contributions in its host countries, with €2.5bn in economic contributions in 2025, close to the 2024 level (€2.7bn), reflecting the continuation of its commitments in local territories.





Contributions reached particularly high levels in Gabon and Senegal, increasing respectively from €753.3m to €853.1m and from €185.4m to €229.7m.







In Argentina, Eramet maintained a significant economic contribution of €230.9m.



The Group’s initiatives benefited more than 314,000 people in total, up year-on-year, reflecting the expanded reach of the projects implemented.





The Group’s economic contribution mainly relies on local procurement and subcontracting (€1.46bn), representing nearly 57% of the total, as well as payments to governments, which amounted to €509.7m in 20251 up compared with 2024 (€441m).

Community investments amounted to €15.6m, close to the 2024 level (€16.2m), reflecting the continuation of actions undertaken in local territories. The Group also continued its philanthropic initiatives through the Eramet Beyond program, deployed notably in Gabon, Senegal, Argentina and Indonesia, with projects supporting education, entrepreneurship and local development. These investments do not include expenses related to the management of operational impacts on local communities2. In 2025, expenses related to the management of negative impacts amounted to €10.8m across the Eramet scope, including Eramet’s proportional share in Weda Bay Nickel.

Virginie de Chassey, Director of Sustainable Development and Corporate Engagement at the Eramet group:

« For Eramet, the role of a mining ecosystem goes beyond industrial activity alone: it also contributes sustainably to local development through employment, ongoing dialogue with communities and concrete projects carried out alongside institutions and local partners. With €2.5bn in economic contributions in 2025, the Group continues to uphold its commitments to economic and social development in the territories where it operates. The high levels reached in Gabon and Senegal illustrate this commitment to local anchoring and shared value creation, as close as possible to the needs of local populations.»

In Gabon: a sharp increase in economic contribution, reaching a record €853.1m over the year

In Gabon, where the Group operates through Comilog and Setrag, economic contribution reached €853.1m in 2025, up from €753.3m in 2024. This includes €480.2m in local procurement, €158m in payroll for 10,871 direct jobs, and €207.3m in taxes and duties.

Comilog deployed large-scale structuring projects through the CSR Fund, in partnership with the Gabonese State, with more than €7m invested in territorial development. Some projects are multi-year projects, particularly those related to infrastructure development initiated the previous year. These investments resulted in the implementation of 26 community projects in the municipalities of Moanda, Mounana and Bakoumba, focusing on improving basic infrastructure (water, roads, lighting), building a center of excellence high school to strengthen educational opportunities, and supporting local economic development.

These initiatives helped improve access to essential services for more than 240,000 people, notably through public-interest infrastructure projects. Among these achievements, the Moanda district hospital welcomed 6,516 patients, including 1,230 women, contributing to the strengthening of local healthcare services.

Comilog also supported 27 economic projects through its seed fund, benefiting 130 entrepreneurs in 2025 and contributing to the development of the local economic fabric, particularly in the municipalities of Moanda, Mounana and Bakoumba.

These economic dynamics are further reinforced by two long-term structuring projects: the Konda paving stone plant, commissioned in 2021 and employing nearly 40 people, which has already produced paving stones for dozens of kilometers of secondary roads in Moanda; and the Buding hotel, inaugurated in July 2023, offering 39 rooms and creating around 40 local jobs, mostly held by women.

For its part, Setrag continued its engagement along the railway corridor through a consultation framework combining meetings, workshops, field visits and awareness campaigns. In 2025, 1,845 stakeholders were engaged in order to maintain regular dialogue with local actors, support the smooth running of railway activities and prevent risks, particularly regarding safety and coexistence with neighboring communities.

At the same time, 4,696 people were made aware of railway safety issues and more than 3,200 beneficiaries received support, notably through prevention and healthcare initiatives.

In addition, under the Eramet Beyond program, the Group continued deploying initiatives supporting education and local entrepreneurship in 2025:

Women of the Future (in partnership with Women In Africa Philanthropy): in its third cohort, the program supported 154 women entrepreneurs in Libreville and Moanda in strengthening their economic autonomy and building a sustainable female entrepreneurial ecosystem.

in its third cohort, the program supported 154 women entrepreneurs in Libreville and Moanda in strengthening their economic autonomy and building a sustainable female entrepreneurial ecosystem. Reading for the Future (in partnership with Bibliothèques Sans Frontières): completed in 2025, the program helped reduce inequalities in access to education through the deployment of six Ideas Cubes ( compact offline digital libraries providing access to 1,500 books and digital educational content) benefiting nearly 5,000 students and more than 200 teachers.

completed in 2025, the program helped reduce inequalities in access to education through the deployment of six Ideas Cubes ( compact offline digital libraries providing access to 1,500 books and digital educational content) benefiting nearly 5,000 students and more than 200 teachers. Yam’na Scholarship Program: continuation of the Group’s commitment to equal opportunities, with 18 new students supported throughout their educational journey.





The Lékédi Biodiversity Foundation also contributes to sustainable territorial development in Gabon by supporting concrete initiatives in biodiversity, education, health and local entrepreneurship for the benefit of neighboring communities, particularly around Moanda. A total of 2,100 students during the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 school years benefited from the “Gabon Green Generation by Lékédi” environmental education program. In addition, 4,838 students were made aware of environmental protection and green jobs.

In Senegal: a 23% increase in economic contribution and strengthened dialogue with local stakeholders

In Senegal, the economic contribution of Eramet Grande Côte (EGC), a Group subsidiary, rose sharply in 2025 to reach €229.7m, compared with €185.4m in 2024, representing an increase of around 23%. This includes €111.4m in local procurement, €40m in payroll, and €77m in taxes and duties.

Community investments amounting to €1.3m enabled the implementation of 34 projects across 9 municipalities in the Diogo and Louga regions, notably focusing on access to essential services, support for education and local economic development. These projects provided access to drinking water for 2,500 people, supported 24 schools serving nearly 9,848 students, and helped more than 1,000 beneficiaries through entrepreneurship programs, mainly women.

Eramet Grande Côte also strengthened its dialogue with local stakeholders as part of its activities and territorial projects. In February 2026, the site obtained IRMA 50 performance level certification, one of the mining sector’s leading international standards for environmental, social and governance responsibility, which places stakeholder engagement and consultation at its core.

In 2025, these exchanges mobilized 7,719 local stakeholders through consultation meetings, workshops and awareness campaigns in order to anticipate operational impacts, adapt initiatives to local needs and encourage collaborative project implementation.

These initiatives contribute to sustainably improving living conditions and strengthening local economic dynamics.

In addition, under the Eramet Beyond program, the Group continued deploying initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and local economic development in 2025:

Women of the Future Senegal (in partnership with Women in Africa Philanthropy): in its second cohort, the program supported 195 women entrepreneurs in the Dakar, Thiès, Louga and Kébémer regions, contributing to their economic empowerment through a program combining entrepreneurial skills, soft skills and leadership.

in its second cohort, the program supported 195 women entrepreneurs in the Dakar, Thiès, Louga and Kébémer regions, contributing to their economic empowerment through a program combining entrepreneurial skills, soft skills and leadership. BUILD Program (Beyond Uniting Initiatives for Louga’s Development): deployed in the Louga region, this program aims to structure local economic sectors (agriculture, livestock farming and fishing). In 2025, 120 people were trained in processing and value-enhancement techniques in order to strengthen value creation within local territories.

In Argentina: more than 23,000 beneficiaries and initiatives supporting isolated territories

In Argentina, Eramine’s economic contribution reached €230.9m in 2025 – compared with €256m in 2024 – including €192.7m in local procurement, €26.9m in payroll and €10.9m in taxes and duties, for 1,118 direct jobs3. The year-on-year decrease reflects the site’s gradual transition into its operational phase following a construction phase that required greater reliance on subcontractors and infrastructure works.

Territorial development initiatives benefited more than 23,000 people through concrete actions aimed at improving access to essential services and living conditions in operating areas, particularly for puesteros - livestock-farming communities living in isolated rural areas.

The development of 214 km of roads improved mobility and access to public services, while water-related initiatives (including the supply of 233,900 liters for sanitation and agriculture, as well as complementary distributions) addressed essential needs regarding water availability and quality.

Eramine also supported educational initiatives benefiting 979 people, as well as cultural initiatives reaching 1,510 beneficiaries. In addition, a local connectivity program was deployed to reduce the isolation of certain communities and strengthen local social and economic dynamics.

In 2025, under the Eramet Beyond program, the Group continued deploying initiatives dedicated to entrepreneurship and territorial development:

Triple Impact Program (in partnership with Fundación por Nuestros Niños): deployed in Salta Province, the program supported 184 project leaders across various sectors (fashion, food, handicrafts, beauty) through entrepreneurship-focused workshops.

deployed in Salta Province, the program supported 184 project leaders across various sectors (fashion, food, handicrafts, beauty) through entrepreneurship-focused workshops. Farmers for Future (in partnership with the Gran Chaco Foundation): this program supports rural communities through agroforestry, agricultural production and water access initiatives. In 2025, more than 300 beneficiaries received support through technical training, field assistance and land development initiatives.

this program supports rural communities through agroforestry, agricultural production and water access initiatives. In 2025, more than 300 beneficiaries received support through technical training, field assistance and land development initiatives. Women of the Future Argentina (in partnership with Pro Mujer): in its second cohort deployed across Salta Province, the program received nearly 900 applications and enabled 500 women entrepreneurs to complete the full program, strengthening their economic autonomy through a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual sessions.





In Indonesia: €178.5m contribution and investments supporting infrastructure and local development

In Indonesia, the economic contribution of Weda Bay Nickel (WBN), a joint venture in which the Group is a minority shareholder, reached €178.5m.

Weda Bay Nickel deployed initiatives focused on infrastructure development, access to essential services and support for local livelihoods.

In 2025, €5.4m was invested in structuring projects, including a drinking water treatment plant supplying up to 50,000 inhabitants. Weda Bay Nickel also contributed to improving mobility and road safety through the construction of 5,650 meters of national roads and the development of local roads facilitating access to essential services.

Social infrastructure was strengthened through healthcare facilities and local services, while initiatives supporting local economic activities were implemented, particularly benefiting fishing communities and micro-enterprises.

Environmental initiatives were also deployed, including the planting of 32,000 mangroves, contributing to coastal protection and ecosystem resilience.

The Eramet Beyond program also supported entrepreneurship-focused initiatives:

Women of the Future Indonesia (in partnership with Yayasan Cinta Anak Bangsa - YCAB Foundation): launched in Jakarta, this first cohort supported 468 women entrepreneurs through a structured program including financial management training, business development workshops, digital marketing masterclasses and personalized mentoring for the most advanced participants.

launched in Jakarta, this first cohort supported 468 women entrepreneurs through a structured program including financial management training, business development workshops, digital marketing masterclasses and personalized mentoring for the most advanced participants. Scholarship Program: 41 students benefited from financial support and targeted mentoring to help them complete their academic journey.

In New Caledonia, In New Caledonia, SLN continued its initiatives in a complex economic and social environment. Dialogue with local stakeholders focused on maintaining operations and consulting on the reopening of certain mining sites, particularly on the East Coast.

In this context, €400,000 was committed in 2025 benefiting 925 people through targeted projects supporting water access and local infrastructure.

In Norway, In Norway, Eramet Norway’s economic contribution amounted to €301.5m, driven by €237.5m in local procurement and €59.9m in payroll.

Activities are carried out through ongoing dialogue with local stakeholders, particularly regarding health, safety and environmental issues. In addition, territorial development initiatives amounting to €150,000 support local projects in education, culture and social action.

In the United States, In Marietta, economic contribution reached €101.5m, including €81.1m in local procurement. The site maintains close dialogue with local communities through regular partnerships with educational institutions, social organizations and public stakeholders. Community initiatives amounting to €95,000 support local actions in health, education and social cohesion.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT



Director of Investor Relations



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi



T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com PRESS CONTACT



Press Relations Officer



Nedjma Amrani



T. +33 7 65 65 44 49



nedjma.amrani@eramet.com





Appendix

Summary table of Eramet Group's economic contributions in 2025



Indicators Indicator Comilog SETRAG Lékédi Foundation Gabon Eramine EGC SLN ENO EMI WBN proratized Beyond Indonesia Beyond Cameroon France Total 2025 proratized Payment to government Taxes, etc. (€m) 201 6.3 207.3 10.9 77 36.3 4 0.4 162.8 11 509.7 Local content Payroll (€m) 106 52 158 26.9 40 133.1 59.9 19.9 10.3 120.5 568.6 Local content Amount of purchases and subcontracting in the country (€m) 365.8 114.4 480.2 192.7 111.4 228.7 237.5 81.1 127.4 1,459 Community investment Community investment expenditure (€m) 7.4 0.1 7.6 0.4 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.1 5.4 0.2 0.1 15.6 Community investment Estimated number of beneficiaries of actions 246,740 3,256 254,920 23,188 13,572 925 20,000 918 61,042 468 15 314,006 Local content Direct workforce (Dec 31, 2025) 7,042 3,784 45 10,871 1,118 3,108 2,440 673 212 1,653 832 20,908 Total (€m) 680.2 172.8 853.1 230.9 229.7 398.5 301.5 101.5 178.5 0.2 0.1 258.9 2,552.9





1 Data published in the 2025 Universal Registration Document and the 2025 Integrated Report, excluding the Weda Bay Nickel JV.

2 In 2025, expenses related to the management of negative impacts amounted to €10.8m across the Eramet scope, including Eramet’s proportional share in Weda Bay Nickel.

3 Direct jobs refer to the headcount of subsidiaries as well as permanent on-site contractors.

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