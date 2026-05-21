Greened street furniture: JCDecaux confirms the benefits of this experiment

Paris, 21 May 2026 – For the World Biodiversity Day on 22 May, JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, together with the Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (LPO – French League for the Protection of Birds), presents the promising results of its greening experiment based on 19 items of street furniture. The initiative has been running since April 2024 between the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Jardin des Plantes in Paris (France).

As part of a broader strategy to create ecological continuity between parks and tree-lined areas, the greened JCDecaux street furniture promotes micro-ecosystems that are home to a wide variety of plant species, insects and birds. This initiative is proving to be effective by tackling the pressures on urban biodiversity. Since 2024, nesting has been recorded every year across the 17 nesting boxes along the route, with numbers increasing annually. Between April and May 2026, eight nesting boxes were occupied by great tits or blue tits, which successfully fledged around twenty nestlings.

Planted with a wide range of nectar-producing species selected by a team of ecologists, these green spaces attract a high diversity of insects, including 11 identified pollinator species (honeybees, bumblebees, butterflies, etc.). This level of activity confirms the ecological appeal of the installations and the quality of the design, which are becoming genuine havens for biodiversity.

Whether transformative or incremental, JCDecaux innovations help enhance quality of life in cities. Following the introduction by JCDecaux of new products and services (bus shelters, CIPs, self-cleaning public toilets, self-service bicycles and digital street furniture), the greening of street furniture is a natural extension of this approach. It is underpinned by JCDecaux’s virtuous business model, in which brand communication funds public services for the benefit of local authorities and the wider public interest.

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “Innovation is part of JCDecaux’s DNA. Since 1964, our mission has been to improve quality of life in cities by providing local authorities with aesthetic, service-driven, well-maintained, and sustainable street furniture, fully funded by advertising. By greening our assets, designed by expert teams, we are helping to protect biodiversity by supporting the development of life at the heart of the urban environment. Implementing this initiative with the backing and support from the Ligue pour la Protection des Oiseaux (LPO) is extremely valuable and allows us to strengthen our expertise. We are delighted with these very promising results: a rich variety of flora and fauna is gradually colonising these structures, enabling insects and birds to move and interact within a supportive urban environment between two major biodiversity reservoirs. Building on these insights, we are continuing along this path by installing new nesting boxes, in particular on already greened bus shelters, to offer optimal conditions for other bird species. This experiment clearly shows that street furniture can become a genuine link in the ecological continuum.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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