Seven Arrows Recovery Expands Public Education Efforts Around Forward Facing, Nervous System Centered Addiction Treatment

Elfrida, ARIZONA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seven Arrows Recovery today announced the expansion of its public education and digital outreach initiatives to increase awareness around its trauma informed and nervous system centered approach to addiction and co occurring mental health treatment. The organization is recognized as the first certified Forward Facing treatment center for TraumAddiction and remains the only residential treatment center in the country currently offering the Forward Facing Accelerated Recovery™ (FF AR) model within a residential setting.

Seven Arrows Recovery provides trauma informed residential addiction treatment focused on nervous system regulation, experiential healing, and individualized care.

Located on a 160 acre ranch in southeastern Arizona, Seven Arrows Recovery has spent the last five years developing an individualized treatment model designed to help adults experiencing substance use and trauma related challenges move toward meaningful and sustainable healing. The organization’s philosophy is rooted in a salutogenic framework that focuses on resilience, nervous system regulation, purpose, connection, and long term wellbeing rather than shame based or pathology focused approaches.

As part of its expanded educational outreach, Seven Arrows Recovery is highlighting how trauma and addiction often need to be addressed together within a safe and regulated therapeutic environment. The treatment center integrates evidence based clinical care with experiential and relational healing modalities that support both emotional recovery and nervous system restoration.

The organization’s specialized Forward Facing Accelerated Recovery™ model combines trauma treatment, neuroscience, experiential therapy, mindfulness practices, and intention based living into a personalized treatment experience. The model was designed to help individuals build internal capacity without overwhelming the nervous system during the recovery process.

“Many individuals entering treatment are carrying unresolved trauma alongside substance use challenges, and traditional approaches do not always account for the role the nervous system plays in healing,” said the Admissions Team at Seven Arrows Recovery. “The goal of the FF AR model is to create a treatment experience that supports safety, regulation, and meaningful recovery while honoring each person’s pace and lived experience.”

Seven Arrows Recovery provides individualized residential programming with small group sizes and dedicated therapeutic support beginning on the first day of treatment. Clinical and experiential modalities available within the program may include EMDR, DBT, somatic CBT, Internal Family Systems informed interventions, expressive arts, mindfulness, breathwork, trauma informed yoga, and experiential therapies.

The organization also incorporates Indigenous informed healing principles and ceremonial practices in a respectful and relational manner. These experiences may include sweat lodge ceremonies, storytelling, medicine wheel teachings, kiva gatherings, nature based experiences, and community centered healing traditions. The surrounding ranch environment is intentionally integrated into the treatment process to support reflection, grounding, and emotional restoration.

Seven Arrows Recovery has also become known for providing equine-assisted therapy for addiction as part of its experiential treatment offerings. The equine program is designed to help individuals strengthen emotional awareness, trust, communication, and connection through guided therapeutic interactions.

The treatment center maintains a small group structure and individualized approach rather than a high volume treatment environment. Staff members emphasize what the organization refers to as an “every name known” philosophy, where each resident receives consistent therapeutic attention and relational support throughout treatment.

Seven Arrows Recovery is Joint Commission accredited and continues to expand educational resources for families and individuals researching recovery options. Through its digital initiatives, the organization aims to help the public better understand how trauma informed and nervous system centered care can support sustainable healing outcomes without relying on shame based treatment models.

Individuals searching for drug rehab in Arizona can access educational information about the organization’s treatment philosophy, therapeutic modalities, and residential care environment through the Seven Arrows Recovery website. The center also provides specialized support for individuals seeking dual diagnosis treatment Arizona services for co occurring substance use and mental health conditions.

In addition to trauma focused care, Seven Arrows Recovery continues to provide holistic addiction treatment approaches that integrate clinical care with experiential therapies, mindfulness practices, and community oriented healing experiences. More information about the organization’s residential addiction treatment Arizona program is available online.

About Seven Arrows Recovery

Seven Arrows Recovery is a boutique residential treatment center located in Elfrida, Arizona. The organization provides trauma informed treatment for adults experiencing substance use and co occurring mental health challenges through a salutogenic, nervous system centered approach to recovery. Seven Arrows Recovery integrates evidence based clinical care with experiential therapies, relational healing practices, and nature based treatment experiences within a highly individualized residential setting. Forward Facing Accelerated Recovery (FF AR) is an adapted application of the Forward Facing Freedom® model developed by J. Eric Gentry. The FF AR model was collaboratively developed and is jointly owned by Dr. Eric Gentry and Lindsay Rothschild for use in trauma and addiction recovery settings.

Press Inquiries

Admissions Team

admissions [at] sevenarrowsrecovery.com

(866) 996-4308

https://sevenarrowsrecoveryarizona.com/

2491 W Jefferson Rd

Elfrida, Arizona 85610