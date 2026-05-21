Techysquad Launches Unified Forex CRM & Client Onboarding Platform for Modern Brokerages

Dubai, UAE, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techysquad, a specialist provider of financial technology solutions, providing a unified Forex CRM platform — an integrated system combining client relationship management, client onboarding software, and brokerage automation under one roof. The platform is purpose-built for Forex brokers, prop trading firms, and financial services operators seeking to streamline operations, reduce onboarding friction, and accelerate client growth.

What Problem Does It Solve?



For years, brokerages have juggled disconnected tools — a standalone CRM here, a KYC portal there, manual onboarding workflows patched together with spreadsheets. The result is slow client activation, compliance risk, and lost revenue. Techysquad's brokerage CRM eliminates this fragmentation entirely.



The platform delivers a complete, connected workflow: leads enter the system, move through automated KYC and document verification, get assigned to account managers, and are activated — all within a single interface. There is no data migration, no switching between platforms, and no manual handoffs.

Platform Highlights



The Techysquad Forex CRM platform is built around three core pillars. First, a full-featured brokerage CRM that tracks every client interaction, manages IB (Introducing Broker) relationships, and provides real-time pipeline visibility across sales and retention teams. Second, an end-to-end client onboarding software module that automates document collection, identity verification, account approval, and welcome communications — reducing activation time from days to minutes. Third, a brokerage automation engine that handles routine tasks including deposit and withdrawal processing, compliance alerts, reporting, and multi-level IB commission calculations without manual intervention.

Why This Matters For The Forex Industry



The global retail Forex market continues to expand, with new brokers launching across emerging markets and existing firms under pressure to improve client experience while containing operational costs. The best Forex CRM is one that doesn't just store contacts — it drives revenue by shortening the journey from lead to funded account. Techysquad has engineered its platform with that outcome as the primary design principle.



“Brokers don’t have time to manage software — they need software that manages itself. That’s exactly what we built.”

Availability



The Techysquad Forex CRM platform is available globally with immediate access for new clients. Brokerages can request a demo or begin onboarding at techysquad.com . The team offers white-glove implementation support, custom integrations with leading MT4/MT5 trading platforms, and dedicated account management from day one.



About Techysquad



Techysquad is a financial technology company specialising in Forex CRM, client onboarding software , and brokerage automation solutions. The company serves retail and institutional brokers globally, providing technology that powers the full client lifecycle from acquisition through retention. For more information, visit techysquad.com .

Media Contact:

https://techysquad.com/

contact@techysquad.com





