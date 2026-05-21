Roger Gallagher Establishes New Scholarship for Entrepreneurs to Cultivate Sustainable Business Leadership and Long-Term Value Creation

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The launch of the Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs marks a significant commitment to supporting the next generation of business leaders who prioritize resilience and integrity over rapid disruption. This newly established program seeks to identify and assist undergraduate students across the United States who demonstrate a deep understanding of the disciplined execution required to build enduring ventures.

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs focuses on the philosophy that sustainable success is rooted in relationships and a long-term perspective. In an era often dominated by short-term metrics and market hype, this initiative encourages students to reflect on the foundational principles that allow businesses to scale responsibly and create lasting value. Through this scholarship, Roger Gallagher aims to foster an environment where entrepreneurial thinking is defined by a willingness to learn from failure and a commitment to ethical growth.

"Building a business requires more than technical skill; it demands a foundation of integrity and the courage to take calculated risks," states Roger Gallagher. This program is designed for students who are not only pursuing innovation but are also dedicated to the hard work of building something meaningful that serves a greater purpose within the economy and society.

Eligibility and Application Requirements

The Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is open to students currently enrolled at accredited colleges and universities nationwide. To ensure a diverse range of perspectives, the program welcomes applicants from all academic majors, provided they are pursuing a career path focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, or business building.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Maintain current enrollment as an undergraduate student in the United States.

Demonstrate a commitment to a career in entrepreneurship or innovation.

Remain in good academic standing at their respective institution.

Submit a reflective essay of 750 to 1,000 words.

The essay prompt requires students to move beyond the romanticized version of "disruption" and instead analyze a founder, business, or principle that embodies disciplined execution and long-term thinking. Submissions are evaluated based on originality, depth of insight, and the quality of writing, with a specific focus on how the applicant intends to apply these lessons to their own future ventures.

About the Founder

Roger Gallagher is a fourth-generation wealth management professional with fifteen years of experience advising families and businesses on the complexities of wealth and legacy. Having spent nearly fourteen years at Morgan Stanley and over a decade leading strategy for an Exempt Single Family Office, Roger Gallagher has observed the distinct difference between businesses that achieve sustainable growth and those that falter under excessive momentum. As an active member of The Guardsmen, Roger Gallagher remains dedicated to mentorship and education, believing that the future of the American economy depends on investing in individuals who think beyond the next fiscal quarter.

Important Dates

The deadline for students to submit their applications for the Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs is November 15, 2026. Following a rigorous review process by the selection committee, the official winner will be announced on December 15, 2026.

For more information regarding the application process and full eligibility details, interested students are encouraged to visit the official scholarship website.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Roger Gallagher

Organization: Roger Gallagher Scholarship for Entrepreneurs

Website: https://rogergallagherscholarship.com/

Email: apply@rogergallagherscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7205eec-829c-42a9-ab97-03b9a441d25d