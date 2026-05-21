Nexans Mixed Shareholders’ Meeting of May 21st, 2026

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris La Défense, on May 21st, 2026 – Nexans Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held today in La Défense, approved all 22 resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors. The voting results are available on the Nexans website. The Shareholders’ Meeting was broadcast live in French and English, and a replay will be available shortly on this same website.

The shareholders approved in particular :

The distribution of a dividend of 2.90 euros per share, up 11.5% compare to the previous year, which will be detached on May 25 th , 2026 and paid on May 27 th , 2026;

, 2026 and paid on May 27 , 2026; The renewal of the terms of office of Laura Bernardelli and Anne Lebel as independent Directors; and

The appointment of Antonio Cammisecra and Thierry Fournier as independent Directors.





Following the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors is comprised of thirteen members, of whom 80% are Independent Directors and 45.5% are women.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban @nexans.com Investor Relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





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