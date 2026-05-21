Anoto exits exclusive supply and licence arrangement with KAIT and launches education technology platform

Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") today announces the launch of a new education technology product and strategy. The Company is returning to EdTech, one of its foundational markets: digital assessment and classroom learning, addressing national exam authorities, school districts, universities and private educational institutions that need to combine the established benefits of pen-and-paper examinations with digital infrastructure for capture, archiving and grading.

Anoto's launch product is the inq exam platform. Candidates write with ink on paper; exam authorities receive real-time visibility of every stroke, secure cloud-based archiving, and the option of AI-assisted grading. The platform supports deployments from a single classroom to a national examination authority, in either managed-cloud or self-hosted configurations, and is designed to extend over time into live classroom environments where teachers can observe student work as it develops.

In connection with the launch, Anoto and Knowledge AI Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("KAIT"), the former subsidiary to which Anoto granted an exclusive licence covering AI-enabled education applications in 2019, have agreed to discontinue the exclusive arrangement, including any privileged supply terms for Anoto's hardware and software. The previous restrictions on Anoto's ability to operate in the education sector have been removed. To reflect the termination of the prior licence agreement, Anoto shall write down its investment in KAIT by approximately SEK 19 million (USD 1.8 million), which will be reflected in an amendment to the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Faiman, Chief Executive Officer of Anoto Group AB, said:

"Education is a natural fit for Anoto, and our products are well suited to the class room. Many customers have been asking for learning based products, we now have the freedom to pursue these opportunities directly. The decision to write down our investment in KAIT and discontinue the exclusive licence draws a clean line under an old chapter that did not deliver for our shareholders. We will provide further updates on commercial milestones as and when they occur."

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto’s smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Faiman, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

ir@anoto.com

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19:00 CET on 21 May 2026

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