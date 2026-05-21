Palmetto Publishing Releases Dan Parisot's New Book on Building an Unshakable Faith in Uncertain Times

Charleston, SC, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Immovable Object Unstoppable Force, a new book by pastor and author Dan Parisot. The book addresses a pressing question for modern believers: how can the Church remain firmly rooted in its foundations while actively advancing as a force of redemption in an ever-changing cultural landscape?

Drawing on more than thirty years of pastoral ministry, Parisot presents a Scripture-based framework for building a resilient spiritual foundation. He explores core elements of the Christian life—love, faith, forgiveness, prayer, worship, and the living Word—and demonstrates how each contributes to what he describes as sustained spiritual momentum. Rather than focusing on abstract theology, the book emphasizes practical application, offering readers clear guidance for navigating uncertainty with confidence and purpose.

At its core, the book confronts a growing tension within the Church. Many believers, Parisot argues, are grappling with fear, anxiety, and spiritual fatigue in a culture increasingly resistant to traditional faith. He challenges readers to move beyond passive survival and embrace a dual calling: to stand immovable on the foundation of Christ while becoming an active, unstoppable force for truth and love in the world.

“Nothing I have written hasn’t been written before,” Parisot said, “but what sets this message apart is its urgency. The closer we move toward Christ’s return, the more critical it becomes to awaken both the believer and the seeker. This is a call to rise, to advance, and to see people not as obstacles, but as the prize worth every sacrifice.”

Positioned within the Christian living and spiritual growth category, Immovable Object Unstoppable Force speaks to both committed believers and those seeking deeper understanding. Readers drawn to the work of Max Lucado, Francis Chan, and Priscilla Shirer will find familiar themes in Parisot’s bold and pastoral approach. At a time when rising anxiety and declining church engagement are widely reported, the book offers a timely message of stability, purpose, and forward movement.

Immovable Object Unstoppable Force is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Website: 4windsministry.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Dan Parisot

You Tube: youtube.com/@danparisot

About the Author: Dan Parisot is an ordained minister credentialed through Christ for the Nations International in Dallas, Texas, and a graduate of INSTE Global Bible College, where he has also served as an instructor and facilitator. With more than thirty years of pastoral experience, he is a seasoned senior pastor, worship leader, teacher, and counselor known for his bold, apologetic approach to the Gospel. His debut book, Immovable Object Unstoppable Force, reflects a lifetime of ministry and a deep conviction that the message of Christ is increasingly urgent in today’s culture. Parisot lives in Arlington, Washington, with his wife of over forty years; together they have three children and five grandchildren.

Media Contact: djparisot@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dan Parisot

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