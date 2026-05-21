Varonis Announces Integration with the Claude Compliance API

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), today announced an integration with the Claude Compliance API. The integration brings Anthropic’s Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform activity into Varonis' Atlas AI Security Platform.

Security and governance teams use Atlas to monitor AI usage across their organizations and alert on misuse — whether employees are using Claude Enterprise for knowledge work and analysis, or development teams are using Claude Platform to build AI-powered applications and agents.

As AI systems become deeply embedded in enterprise workflows, the security stack must keep pace. When AI agents are involved, data is accessed directly, at machine speed, at a scale that outpaces human oversight. Visibility into what those systems are doing, and what data they can reach, is no longer optional.

“Every AI system you deploy is a direct path to your data — no application layer, no built-in security controls, no speed limit. You can’t secure what you can’t see,” said Ron Bennatan, VP of AI and Data Security Strategy at Varonis. “Our integration with the Claude Compliance API gives security teams visibility into Claude usage across the enterprise: what’s being used, by whom, and whether it’s aligned with policy.”

Extending Visibility and Oversight to Claude Enterprise

Claude Enterprise gives every employee access to chat, Claude Code, and Claude Cowork — empowering teams across the organization to work faster, produce better outcomes, and tackle more complex challenges.

Varonis Atlas ingests Claude Enterprise activity and administrative events, enabling security and governance teams to:



Monitor conversational content, including chats, uploaded files, and projects

Detect anomalies and misuse in real time

Maintain audit records to support internal governance and compliance assessments



Supporting Secure Development on Claude Platform

The Claude Platform is a powerful, customizable system to build AI-enabled products, services, and agents — with frontier Claude models, a builder-first developer experience, and connections to your data and systems via MCP and skills.

As development teams scale AI to the application layer, Atlas provides visibility into how those systems are built and how they operate:



Monitor assistants and agents created with Claude Platform

Store audit events and generate real-time alerts on risky behavior

Proactively stress-test assistants and agents for vulnerabilities, including prompt injection



AI Security with Data Context

Atlas connects AI activity to the underlying data: what’s sensitive, who has access, and whether that access is appropriate. This integration is part of Varonis’ broader platform approach to securing AI across its lifecycle — from discovery and posture management to runtime protection and governance.

Varonis’ integration with the Claude Compliance API is available today. Organizations can begin with a free trial with full access to Atlas’ AI inventory, posture management, security testing, runtime guardrails, and compliance reporting functionality.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.