Essential Visibility for Claude Enterprise: Cribl Stream Integrates with the Claude Compliance API

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced a new integration with the Claude Compliance API giving security and compliance teams visibility into Claude Enterprise usage directly within Cribl’s platform.

As enterprises deploy Claude at scale, security and compliance teams need the same visibility into Claude usage that they have for every other enterprise application in their stack. Available now to joint customers, this integration lets organizations extend the data loss prevention, monitoring, retention, and audit workflows they already run to Claude.

This integration is part of Cribl’s commitment to supporting enterprise AI by creating simple ways for organizations to manage, secure, and understand the data their AI systems produce, all within the tools they already use.

“Organizations are putting Claude to work across their businesses, and they need visibility over how that data is handled, governed, and put to use. With Cribl Stream, teams can ingest Claude data, transform it, route it, remove sensitive information, and strip out the noise before it reaches expensive analytics and storage platforms,” said Dritan Bitincka, co-founder and chief product officer of Cribl. “That’s how customers move faster with AI while keeping choice, governance, and flexibility firmly in their hands.”

Key capabilities of the Claude Compliance API include:

Activity Feed: Track user activities including authentication, chat interactions, file uploads, and administrative actions

Organizations and Users: List all organizations under your parent organization and retrieve member users for compliance reporting

Chats and Files: Retrieve chat messages and file contents to assist with data loss prevention, e-discovery, and other efforts

Projects: Access and manage project data including names, descriptions, instructions, and attachments

Data Management: Delete specific chats, files, projects, and project documents when required for compliance.





The integration is now available within Cribl Stream and, at launch, the activity feed is supported. Additional capabilities will be added later this quarter. To learn more and begin using the integration today, read Cribl’s blog post .

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems, including Claude, an AI assistant focused on safety and helpfulness. Claude Enterprise gives every employee access to chat, Claude Code, and Cowork — empowering teams across the organization to work faster, produce better outcomes, and tackle more complex challenges. The Claude Platform is a powerful, customizable system to build AI-enabled products, services, and agents — with frontier Claude models, a builder-first developer experience, and connections to your data and systems via MCP and skills.

About Cribl

Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, empowers enterprises to manage and analyze telemetry for both humans and agents. Trusted by organizations worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100, Cribl bridges the gap between AI and ambition and infrastructure reality. No lock-in. No data loss. No compromises. Cribl’s vendor-agnostic platform ensures data remains portable and interoperable. By cost-effectively handling increasing data volume and variety without delay, Cribl gives enterprises the choice, control and flexibility to build what’s next. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

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