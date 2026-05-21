IQity and Sightpath Medical Partner to Deliver Advanced Ophthalmic Technology to Surgeons Nationwide

RENO, Nev., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQity, the developer of a revolutionary integrated diagnostic and surgical platform for modern ophthalmology, today announced a strategic partnership with Sightpath Medical, the nation's leading provider of mobile ophthalmic surgical services.

The agreement unites IQity's breakthrough technologies with Sightpath's nationwide service infrastructure, delivering a complete solution for surgeons and facilities that demand superior outcomes at lower costs, backed by rock-solid operational support.

IQity's portfolio spans the entire ophthalmic workflow, with the first three transformative technologies expected to launch:

IQ-SurgiView – Revolutionary digital robotic surgical microscope with AI-assisted visualization

– Revolutionary digital robotic surgical microscope with AI-assisted visualization I Q-Meter – All-in-one diagnostics and laser treatment device for premium lens surgery

– All-in-one diagnostics and laser treatment device for premium lens surgery IQ-Flow – Handheld, triple-action endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation (ECP) device redefining glaucoma treatment





Sightpath Medical supports more than 1,000 surgical facilities across all 50 states, a team of dedicated service technicians and trained staff, and a mobile warehouse stocked with cataract, glaucoma, and retina surgical equipment and supplies. When surgeons, staff, and administrators invest in advanced medical systems, those systems must perform at their best every day. Sightpath's unmatched "save the day" emergency backup capability ensures that no facility is ever left without what it needs.

"At IQity, our mission is to address the most pressing challenges in ophthalmology with technology designed to deliver superior visual outcomes, greater efficiency, and lower cost," said Luke Clauson, CEO of IQity. "This partnership with Sightpath is a direct expression of that mission. We are bringing revolutionary ophthalmic technology to market through a service infrastructure that surgeons already trust.”

"By fusing IQity's cutting-edge diagnostics and surgical interventions with Sightpath's legendary operational efficiency, we are redefining the standard of ophthalmic care," said Yousuf Kalifa, M.D. "This partnership bridges the gap between the innovation pipeline and the operating room, delivering nimble, state-of-the-art technology through a proven framework of clinical excellence."

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with the IQity team and leverage our expertise in logistics, installation and service to provide comprehensive inventory management and ongoing operational support as they introduce innovative technologies to the marketplace," said Dan Robins, Chief Operating Officer at Sightpath Medical’s parent company, Finnitiv Health.

The partnership is effective immediately. For more information about IQity's integrated ophthalmic platform, visit www.iqity.tech

About iQity

IQity (EyeQ Technologies, Inc.) addresses the challenges in ophthalmology with technology designed to deliver superior visual outcomes, greater efficiency, and lower cost. The company's solutions reduce the time burden on healthcare providers and help minimize human error in eye care. IQity's portfolio spans the entire ophthalmic workflow, from diagnostics to surgery to chronic disease management. The common denominator: enabling ophthalmologists to achieve better outcomes while saving time and reducing costs. IQity. Acuity Realized.

More information:

www.iqity.tech

IQity on LinkedIn

IQity on Instagram

Contact:

communications@iqity.tech

About Sightpath Medical

Sightpath Medical is the leading provider of mobile ophthalmic surgical services and equipment in the United States. With a track record of over 3 million improved eyes and partnerships with more than 1,300 surgeons across 800 hospitals and ASCs, Sightpath delivers customized access to advanced ophthalmic equipment, services, and supplies for cataract, laser cataract, and refractive surgery. Their mobile surgical solutions eliminate ownership hassles while providing expert surgical technologists and laser engineers to support procedures, allowing healthcare facilities to focus on patient care. Sightpath Medical is a division of Finnitiv Health, a comprehensive variable-access medical services platform.

More information:

www.sightpathmedical.com

Sightpath Medical on LinkedIn

Contact:

Dan Robins

dan.robins@sightpathmedical.com