Proofpoint Integrates with the Claude Compliance API to Extend Data Security and Governance to Claude

Organizations gain unified visibility across AI prompts, responses, files, activity logs, and workflows.

Customers can extend existing data loss, behavioral risk, and supervision controls into Claude without deploying a separate AI security stack.

One control layer governs human and AI activity across endpoint, cloud, email, collaboration tools, and AI applications, including Claude.





SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the integration of Proofpoint’s platform with the Claude Compliance API. The integration extends Proofpoint’s data security, data loss prevention (DLP), insider risk, AI runtime security, and Digital Communications Governance (DCG) directly into Claude, enabling enterprises to apply the same controls they use across endpoint, email, and cloud to AI-assisted work.

AI agents are now operating inside organizational workflows with access to sensitive data, collaboration tools, and systems once limited to people. According to Proofpoint's 2026 AI and Human Risk Landscape Report , nearly nine in ten global organizations have moved AI assistants beyond pilot, yet 42% have already experienced a suspicious or confirmed AI-related incident.

Security programs built around human activity need to evolve and extend to also include AI activity to get a complete view of risk. As organizations deploy Claude at scale, AI agents are reading files, drafting communications, influencing decisions, and triggering workflows. That activity must be visible, governed, and defensible within existing security and compliance frameworks as opposed to being managed through separate AI-specific stacks.

“Organizations cannot succeed with one governance model for people and another for AI,” said Mayank Choudhary, EVP and GM of Proofpoint’s Information Protection, Cloud Security, and Compliance Products Group. “Humans and AI agents operate in the same workflows, access the same sensitive data, and shape the same business decisions. They require one control layer. By extending our data security, insider risk, and communications governance solutions into Claude, we’re enabling customers to manage AI activity through the same platform they trust to protect the rest of their enterprise. We are excited to integrate with the Claude Compliance API, which makes the integration of controls secure and scalable.”

Extending Data Security and Insider Risk for AI

The first integration brings Claude Enterprise conversation content and Claude Platform activity logs into Proofpoint’s data security and insider risk solution.

Enterprises can apply existing classifiers, behavioral risk models, and data loss prevention policies to Claude Enterprise prompts, responses, files, projects, and administrative activity, while monitoring activity logs from Claude Platform. AI interactions are evaluated using the same detection logic that protects endpoint, cloud, and email environments.

This allows organizations to enforce consistent data controls, detect anomalous behavior across human and AI activity, and investigate AI-assisted workflows within the same risk framework already deployed across the enterprise without introducing a separate AI security stack.

Bringing Digital Communications Governance into the AI Workflow

The second integration extends Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance (DCG) into Claude Enterprise.

Capturing transcripts alone is not sufficient for regulatory supervision or investigations. Enterprises must understand context, intent, and the sequence of activity behind decisions. By bringing Claude conversations into Proofpoint’s solution, organizations can apply supervision, retention, eDiscovery, and investigation workflows to AI-assisted communications. The integrated solution analyzes communication patterns to extract meaning beyond raw content, enabling defensible review and decision reconstruction across both human- and AI-generated interactions.

Availability

The integrations with the Claude Compliance API are available today for all Proofpoint and Anthropic customers deploying Claude Enterprise and Claude Platform in Anthropic-hosted environments.

To learn more about Proofpoint’s integration with the Claude Compliance API, visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/information-protection/governing-claude-you-govern-your-people-claude-compliance-api

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a global leader in human- and agent-centric cybersecurity, securing how people, data and AI agents connect across email, cloud and collaboration tools. Proofpoint is a trusted partner to over 80 of the Fortune 100, over 10,000 large enterprises, and millions of smaller organizations in stopping threats, preventing data loss, and building resilience across people and AI workflows. Proofpoint’s collaboration and data security platform helps organizations of all sizes protect and empower their people while embracing AI securely and confidently. Learn more at www.proofpoint.com .



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