Water Tower Research to Co-Host WTR Insights Conference: Powered by The Small Cap Showcase in New York City on June 9, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research (www.watertowerresearch.com) is pleased to announce the WTR Insights Conference: Powered by The Small Cap Showcase, a live event in New York City on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.

Building on the success of past New York City small cap forums, the partnership expands both the number of participating companies and overall market cap reach, bringing together a broader set of differentiated small cap opportunities for investors.

Executive management teams from approximately 20+ small cap companies, spanning a wide swath of industries, will participate. Investors will have the opportunity to access top stock ideas through group presentations and 1x1 meetings. The event will also feature industry guest speakers and networking opportunities throughout the day.

The event is intentionally designed as a highly curated forum for insight generation, not just information dissemination, with a targeted audience of investors focused on uncovering differentiated small cap ideas.

For event details, the presenting company lineup, sponsors, and registration information, please visit www.smallcapshowcase.com or contact info@smallcapshowcase.com.

We would also like to extend our sincere thanks to our sponsors, whose support makes this event possible: Lucosky Brookman LLP, The Money Channel, The Wall Street Calendar, and Kingswood Capital Management, L.P..

WTR CEO and Co-Founder Shawn Severson added, “Partnering to co-host The Small Cap Showcase reflects our continued commitment to connecting investors with high-quality, differentiated small cap companies. By bringing together approximately 20+ management teams across a wide range of industries in New York City, we are creating a focused, high- signal forum that delivers meaningful insight for both investors and our presenting companies.”

About WTR. Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Strategies. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.