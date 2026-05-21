Media Advisory — HII DefenseTech LIVE

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: HII invites journalists to attend its second annual DefenseTech LIVE event on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Alexandria, Virginia. This is an in-person online event. There is no online access. When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 10, 2026



Where: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center

5000 Seminary Road

Alexandria, Virginia 22311



RSVP: Please RSVP to gregory.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com



Journalist attendance at the event is contingent upon prior confirmation and approval by HII. Details: DefenseTech LIVE will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss emerging developments in defense technology, including autonomy, unmanned systems, cyber, electronic warfare, and mission enabling technologies. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience technology demonstrations and engage directly with the teams developing and supporting these capabilities.



More details and agenda: https://www.hii.com/events/defensetechlive2026#agenda



The event comes as HII continues to expand its national security and technology portfolio to accelerate the delivery of mission-enabling technologies and operational capabilities for the U.S. military and allied partners. The company is investing in developmental programs focused on field-ready systems that can be rapidly integrated, scaled, and deployed to meet evolving operational requirements.



HII’s investments are aligned with key U.S. Department of War priorities, including distributed operations, modular open systems approaches (MOSA), and rapid capability insertion across contested environments.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit: