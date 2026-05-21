StoneX Expands Birmingham Presence, Reinforcing Its Role as a Strategic Operating Hub

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (“StoneX”; NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced the continued expansion of its presence in Birmingham, Alabama, underscoring the city’s role as a key operating location supporting the firm’s global business.

StoneX’s Birmingham location serves as a critical hub for a range of functions that extend well beyond its current wealth-related activities, including securities clearing and core operational infrastructure that support the firm’s global platform.

“Birmingham has long been a meaningful part of our operational footprint,” said Maribeth Williams, Head of Securities Operations at StoneX. “Its deep financial services roots, strong talent base, and supportive business environment make it an ideal location to continue scaling critical operational capabilities that support our global platform.”

StoneX’s roots in Birmingham run deep. The firm’s securities clearing operations in the city have been in place for more than 25 years, providing continuity and institutional knowledge that underpin key aspects of its operations. In addition, its presence builds on the legacy of Sterne Agee, historically one of the largest broker-dealers in the Southeastern United States, with origins dating back to 1901.

“This expansion by StoneX Group Inc. represents an important inflection point for the Birmingham region’s financial services sector. For several years, much of the activity in this industry has been driven by consolidation, but this announcement reflects renewed growth and confidence in our market,” said Mike Bolin, Jefferson County Commissioner. “By adding high-wage jobs tied to global financial markets—including securities, commodities, and foreign exchange—this project strengthens our position as a competitive location for financial services operations.”

Located in Protective Center, the new StoneX office is expected to be 46,000 square feet and includes conference and meeting rooms along with state-of-the-art audio and video capabilities, collaboration areas, and social spaces. The office will hold 310 seats, which will accommodate StoneX’s intended growth of nearly 90 new employees over the next three-to-five years in the location. The building also features a full cafeteria, a coffee shop, fitness center and several large communal meeting spaces.

“The financial sector has long been a significant and defining economic driver for the Birmingham region,” Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said. “The expansion of StoneX’s footprint and workforce in Birmingham is further proof of the city’s standing in this market and what it and Alabama can offer companies looking to grow. We congratulate StoneX on its expansion and thank it for its continued partnership.”

Birmingham’s established role as a financial services center in the Southeast makes it a natural location for StoneX’s continued growth. The city boasts a strong regional ecosystem, including a deep and expanding talent pipeline driven by leading universities and academic programs across Alabama and the broader Southeast.

About StoneX:

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,700 employees serve over 54,000 commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

Media inquiries:

Dana S. Grosser

Global Head of Corporate Communications

media@stonex.com

(646) 984-1967

SNEX-G