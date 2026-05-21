LPL Financial Welcomes True Compass Advisors

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the financial advisors of True Compass Advisors have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. The team was previously affiliated with Kestra, where they serviced approximately $870 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets.*

Based outside of New Haven in Southbury, Conn., True Compass Advisors is led by Jared White who has 20 years of industry experience. White is supported by Chief Operating Officer Karin Hubbard and advisors Harrison Graham, CFP® and Laura Maguire. The practice is rooted in relationship-driven planning, designed to help clients gain clarity across investments, tax considerations, estate planning and multi-generational goals.

The team delivers comprehensive financial planning and investment guidance to busy professionals approaching retirement who require coordinated, long-term strategies to manage complex financial lives. The firm blends decades of experience with emerging talent to deliver thoughtful, relationship-driven planning, positioning itself as a long-term partner and central coordinator for clients’ financial lives.

“Every client relationship begins with listening,” said White. “Our work starts with understanding what our clients are trying to accomplish and ensuring every piece of their financial lives is working together. True Compass Advisors was built to provide thoughtful coordination, long-term planning and the confidence that nothing is being overlooked as clients plan for the future.”

Why True Compass Advisors Chose LPL

The team — which also includes Gianna DeAngelis, Lori Maxey, Leigh Waters and Debora Eschmann — selected LPL for its forward-thinking technology, advisor independence and access to specialized resources that support holistic client service. White, who previously affiliated with LPL earlier in his career, returns to the firm with a renewed focus on independence, advanced planning capabilities and a long-term vision for his practice.

“LPL offers the technology, flexibility and scale to help us deliver on our long-term vision,” White said. “The firm’s platform allows us to integrate advanced planning capabilities and collaborate with a broader network of professionals, while maintaining the independence to grow our practice in a way that best serves our clients, our team and our community.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL, said, “We are pleased to welcome Jared and the entire True Compass Advisors team to LPL. Jared’s commitment to forward-thinking planning and building a future-ready practice aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the tools, technology and support they need to deliver differentiated client experiences.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. True Compass Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Values are approximate and based solely on the representations of the advisors.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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