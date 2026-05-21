Mimecast Extends Governance Platform to AI Systems with Addition of Claude Enterprise

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global leader in securing humans, data and AI, today announced that its Governance, Compliance & Insights (GCI) platform now extends to enterprise AI conversations. The first AI data source Mimecast GCI integrates with is the Claude Compliance API to ingest Claude Enterprise conversation content — bringing AI data into the same unified experience for archiving, eDiscovery, DSARs, supervision and legal hold workflows that organizations already use.

While organizations race to embrace the benefits of integrating AI into their business, the scale of the risk AI brings to compliance is coming into focus. According to IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, 63% of organizations that experienced an AI-related breach had no governance policy in place. With the European Union AI Act’s August 2026 enforcement deadline approaching and the Securities and Exchange Commission elevating AI governance to a top examination priority, the question for regulated enterprises and any business subject to legal or regulatory audits is no longer whether to govern AI, but how quickly they can demonstrate they already do.

With this integration, Mimecast customers can now preserve, search, produce and archive Claude Enterprise conversations, file attachments, projects, and generated artifacts — using the same workflows and legal hold controls they rely on for every other data source. No new interface. No retraining. Just one unified governance experience that now includes enterprise AI.

Mimecast built the integration using the Claude Compliance API, which provides read-only access to Claude Enterprise conversation content. The API enables compliance and security platforms to surface Claude activity alongside the other enterprise applications they already protect — closing a governance gap that has grown alongside AI adoption.

“Employees across every function are now using AI tools to draft documents, analyze data, and make consequential business decisions. These conversations contain business information that organizations have a legal obligation to govern, said Rob Juncker, Chief Product Officer, Mimecast. “We’ve spent years building the flexible infrastructure to govern email and the expanding collaboration footprint. AI conversations are now happening at the same scale, with the same sensitivity, and most organizations have zero visibility into them. Leveraging this integration enables Mimecast customers to adopt Claude Enterprise at scale with the necessary visibility and controls to unlock the value of Claude.”

The Mimecast GCI Claude Enterprise integration is designed to meet every organization where they are — whether they're a growing mid-market business or a global enterprise navigating complex regulatory demands. On day one, GCI customers gain four primary capabilities:

Legal Hold, eDiscovery & DSARs - Preserve content under legal hold, target relevant data quickly, and respond to discovery, internal investigations, and DSARs without needing to send large volumes of data to external third parties. Search and produce Claude Enterprise conversations, file attachments, projects and artifacts alongside emails and collaboration platform data scoped by custodian, date range or keyword, using the same unified interface your teams already rely on.

Preserve content under legal hold, target relevant data quickly, and respond to discovery, internal investigations, and DSARs without needing to send large volumes of data to external third parties. Search and produce Claude Enterprise conversations, file attachments, projects and artifacts alongside emails and collaboration platform data scoped by custodian, date range or keyword, using the same unified interface your teams already rely on. Sensitive Data Monitoring & Policy Monitoring - Surface sensitive content in Claude conversations — PII, account numbers, confidential IP, product codenames — using the same Boolean and natural-language policy engine already deployed across your data estate.

Surface sensitive content in Claude conversations — PII, account numbers, confidential IP, product codenames — using the same Boolean and natural-language policy engine already deployed across your data estate. Compliance Archiving & Preservation - Continuously archive Claude Enterprise conversations and artifacts with tamper-evident retention. Place custodians under hold and preserve data with a single click, covering all connected data sources at once.

Continuously archive Claude Enterprise conversations and artifacts with tamper-evident retention. Place custodians under hold and preserve data with a single click, covering all connected data sources at once. Corporate Insights Across Your Data Estate - Surface patterns across Claude conversations, email, Teams, and Slack simultaneously — flagging sensitive-topic drift, high-risk custodians, and regulated data exposure wherever it lives.

Availability

Existing Mimecast customers can purchase the Claude Enterprise connector by contacting their Mimecast account team. Setup is self-serve for global admin roles, and the connector can be configured via the Mimecast Administration Console. Full setup documentation is available on Mimecast's Help Center.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a global cybersecurity and data governance leader redefining how organizations secure human and AI risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform provides enhanced visibility and strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology safeguards critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Press Contacts

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General inquiries

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