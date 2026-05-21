Toobit Introduces TradFi Rewards to May's $150K Copy Trading Challenge





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the May edition of its copy trading campaign.

The latest challenge runs from May 21 to June 25, 2026, and features a 150,000 USDT prize pool. This iteration introduces specialized rewards for traders copying traditional finance (TradFi) assets alongside standard cryptocurrency pairs.

The challenge expands incentives to reward both followers and Lead Traders across four activities:

Activity 1: To support traders starting out, Toobit provides a newcomer package. Completing a first copy trade with a minimum volume of 200 USDT awards 15 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds. If that initial trade results in a loss, traders can claim a loss subsidy covering up to 100 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds.

Activity 2: Rewards are distributed automatically as cumulative copy trading volume scales. Payouts start at 10 USDT for reaching 500 USDT in total volume, with an individual cap of 150 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds for passing the 100,000 USDT volume milestone.

Activity 3: Traders copying TradFi pairs earn stackable rewards. Eligible assets include global benchmarks like gold, silver, copper, crude oil, and major equity indices like the Nasdaq 100 and FTSE 100. Volume on these pairs counts toward Activity 2 milestones and independent Activity 3 tiers, adding up to 50 USDT in bonus rewards.

Activity 4: New Lead Traders who join during the event receive 50 USDT in Copy Trading Trial Funds after hitting 500 USDT in personal volume. Additionally, all active Lead Traders can earn tiered rewards up to 1,000 USDT based on the combined trading volume of their own accounts and their follower pools.

To qualify for a share of the 150,000 USDT prize pool, participants must complete registration on the official campaign page. Full campaign parameters, comprehensive lists of TradFi pairs, and distribution terms are available on the official Toobit announcement page.

The inclusion of alternative asset classes comes as retail traders seek diversified avenues to navigate shifting market conditions. Global retail volume in tokenized macro contracts and multi-asset derivatives has risen by 34% year-over-year, reflecting a broader shift in investor behavior.

Currently, over 60% of digital asset participants actively utilize traditional commodities and stock indices to balance their positions during periods of crypto market consolidation, making integrated copy trading frameworks a natural progression for multi-asset management.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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