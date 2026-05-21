[Latest] Global Genome Editing Market Size/Share Worth USD 55.7 Billion by 2035 at a 17.4% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Genome Editing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (CRISPR)/Cas9, TALENs/MegaTALs, Meganucleases, ZFN, Others), By Delivery Method (Ex-vivo, In-vivo), By Application (Cell Line Engineering, Diagnostic Applications, Genetic Engineering, Drug Discovery and Development, Other Applications), By Mode (Contract, In-house), By End Use (Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, Contract research organizations, Academic and government research institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Genome Editing Market was valued at approximately USD 11.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 55.7 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 17.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Genome Editing Market Revenue and Trends

Genome editing refers to a collection of sophisticated biotechnological techniques that allow for the precise alteration of an organism's DNA by either adding or removing specific genetic sequences or changing them. Scientists are capable of manipulating genes accurately and efficiently through the use of molecular tools, for example, CRISPR systems, which allow them to make controlled mutations in the exact places within the genome.

Genome editing has many different uses in biomedical research, therapeutic development, agriculture, and industrial biotechnology, including disease modeling, targeted treatment development, crop improvement, and optimization of biological processes. The capacity to perform specific and predictable genetic modifications has made genome editing a core technology that enables the life sciences sector to keep coming up with new ideas.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Genome Editing Market?

The clinical need and the broadening of indications are the main factors fueling the genome editing market. The rising demand for genetic, rare, and complex diseases with limited therapeutic options is a key factor behind this growth. The application of genome editing technologies aims to provide either one-time or durable treatments by directly correcting disease-causing genetic mutations. Therefore, they are considered very suitable for such conditions as inherited blood disorders, rare genetic syndromes, cancers, and some neurological diseases.

Research development is advancing the use of genome editing in treating diseases, now extending to chronic conditions and more common diseases, thereby enhancing both its clinical and commercial applications. The potential use for treating such a wide variety of conditions further fortifies the demand from hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies, which in turn hastens the growth of the market and the acceptance of the technology.

(A free sample of the Genome Editing report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

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Segment Insight

By Delivery Method

The in vivo segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. One of the factors that contributed most heavily to the growth of the market is the adoption and expansion of gene editing delivery methods such as the application of special vectors and the implementation of non-viral techniques. The introduction of these methods has opened up new avenues for treating hereditary disorders, neoplasms, and non-therapeutic areas by providing a safe and reliable way to perform gene edits within living organisms. The pipeline of in vivo clinical trials and the occurrences of proof-of-concept are constantly entering the market, which gradually leads to increased investments, regulators' scrutiny, and payers' trust in these methods. All these components not only grow the market but also propel the revenue from in vivo gene editing, which is part of the overall gene editing market, to reach greater heights beyond the commercial potential opened up by the new technology.

By Application

The genetic engineering segment is growing at a significant rate over the projected period. Genetic engineering is the bright cutting-edge technology where genome-editing systems are the main instruments for a wide range of applications. The growth in the needs for genes, cells, and organisms made by humans through medical and cosmetic means and biotechnology in agriculture and industry has made the precise modification of DNA through genome editing one of the key factors driving commercial use and increasing market sales, thus, the role of genome editing is getting bigger. Tools for editing the genome, including CRISPR, TALENs, and other platforms, are being applied more and more to create new therapeutics, disease models, crops with high yields or resistance to stress, and strains for biological production that are optimized, and this trend is the root of investment and gene editing services and products’ adoption. The ever-growing dependence on genome editing for a variety of genetic engineering tasks brings the genetic engineering and genome editing markets closer together in terms of revenue growth.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Genome Editing market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Genome Editing market forward?

What are the Genome Editing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Genome Editing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the sample report on Genome Editing and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America has dominated the genome editing market. The presence of major players and heavy investment in R&D drives the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of chronic disease drives the market growth.

Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the genome editing market. The growing investment in healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of startups in the area are notable.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 13.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 55.7 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 11.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.4% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technology, Delivery Method, Application, Mode, End Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Global genomics leader Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) is changing the game in the field of translational gene editing by introducing new products in its all-inclusive CRISPR portfolio. The company’s expanded solutions for CRISPR translational research are made to aid researchers in speeding up the process of developing more CRISPR-based treatments for patients such as KJ Muldoon, an infant with CPS1 deficiency who, thanks to the world’s first personalized CRISPR therapy produced by IDT and Aldevron, is now able to enjoy life. IDT was responsible for the guide RNA (gRNA), performed off-target analysis, and provided regulatory support for baby KJ’s treatment, which was done in an incredibly rapid timeline. (Source: https://www.idtdna.com/pages/about/news/2025/07/16/integrated-dna-technologies-announces-translational-crispr-portfolio-expansion-with-product-innovation-updates)

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List of the prominent players in the Genome Editing Market:

Genome Medical Inc.

Editas Medicine

Illumina Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Precision Biosciences

PerkinElmer Inc.

Cellectis S.A

Lonza

BioMed Central Ltd

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

Deep Genomics

Editas Medicine

CRISPR Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Others

The Genome Editing Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

CRISPR)/Cas9

TALENs/MegaTALs

Meganucleases

ZFN

Others

By Delivery Method

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

By Application

Cell Line Engineering

Diagnostic Applications

Genetic Engineering

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

By Mode

Contract

In-house

By End Use

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

Contract research organizations

Academic and government research institutes

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Genome Editing Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/genome-editing-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Genome Editing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Genome Editing Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Genome Editing Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Genome Editing Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Genome Editing Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Genome Editing Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Genome Editing Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Genome Editing market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Genome Editing industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Genome Editing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Genome Editing Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Genome Editing Market Report

The Genome Editing Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Genome Editing The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Genome Editing Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Genome Editing Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Genome Editing market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Genome Editing market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Genome Editing market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Genome Editing market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Genome Editing market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Genome Editing industry.

Managers in the Genome Editing sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Genome Editing market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Genome Editing products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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