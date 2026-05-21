VotalAI and NeXasure Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Continuous AI Security at Enterprise Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Votal AI, a pioneer in AI security, safety and governance, and NeXasure, a leading cybersecurity advisory and managed defense firm, today announced a strategic partnership to help healthcare and financial services organizations secure AI adoption in an increasingly complex threat landscape. By combining NeXasure Defend and Votal AI Guardrails, the companies will enable organizations to continuously assess, strengthen, and govern AI-driven environments through automated red teaming, real-time guardrail enforcement, and expert advisory services.

A Powerful Convergence of Defense and Governance

As healthcare and financial services organizations accelerate AI adoption by integrating "agentic" and generative AI as core operational infrastructure, the risks of adversarial manipulation, data exfiltration, and model misuse have grown correspondingly severe—and the regulatory stakes have never been higher. NeXasure Defend addresses these challenges head-on with a comprehensive managed detection and response platform purpose-built for AI-driven environments, delivering real-time threat visibility, automated incident response, and deep forensic analysis tailored to the compliance demands of HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and emerging AI governance frameworks.

Votal AI Guardrails complements the NeXasure defensive posture with an ultra-low latency (150ms), policy-driven control layer purpose-built for securing sovereign AI LLMs and agents used in healthcare and financial services. It enforces content controls, monitors model behavior in real time, and ensures AI outputs remain aligned with organizational and regulatory standards, including those governing protected health information and sensitive financial data. The robust AI guardrails ensure safe, secure high-performance AI agents use in mission-critical workflows without compromising user experience or operational speed.

Together, these platforms create a closed-loop security architecture purpose-built for high-stakes industries: Guardrails prevents unsafe AI behavior, whether unintentional or a targeted threat, before it becomes a breach, while NeXasure Defend detects, investigates, and neutralizes threats that breach the perimeter.

Continuous Red Teaming: A Game-Changer for the Advisory Practice

A cornerstone of the partnership is the Continuous AI Red Teaming solution by VotalAI known as CART—a standalone product that complements Guardrails and transforms how NeXasure’s Advisory practice serves clients in healthcare and financial services. Historically, red team engagements have been episodic and expensive, leaving organizations with visibility gaps between assessments—a particularly dangerous exposure when AI models are processing patient records, claims data, or real-time trading decisions. Votal Cart enables persistent adversarial testing of complex environments without disrupting production workloads, and NeXasure will actively refer this capability as part of its Advisory engagements.

For NeXasure’s Advisory practice which guides healthcare systems, insurers, banks, and asset managers through AI risk frameworks, regulatory readiness, and security architecture this means delivering clients a live, always-on assessment posture. Advisors can now provide empirical evidence of control effectiveness, benchmark AI model resilience against the latest adversarial techniques, and demonstrate continuous compliance posture to boards, auditors, and regulators such as OCR, FINRA, and the OCC. The result is a fundamentally more credible and differentiated advisory engagement model for industries where the cost of AI failure is measured in patient safety and financial integrity.

“AI is now the attack surface. Our clients needed continuous assurance—not annual snapshots. This partnership gives them exactly that, and it makes our Advisory practice genuinely indispensable.”

— Rick McElroy, CEO, NeXasure

“Guardrails without visibility is half a solution. Paired with NeXasure Defend, we’re giving enterprises the only AI safety architecture that’s both proactive and battle-tested and fast enough for real-time AI agents in healthcare and finance.”

-Bobby Gupta, CEO, VotalAI

Availability and Go-to-Market

The NeXasure–VotalAI partnership is effective immediately. Joint offerings will be available through both companies’ sales teams, with co-branded advisory packages including AI Risk Assessments tailored to HIPAA and PCI-DSS environments, Continuous Red Team programs, and Guardrail Deployment Sprints available in Q3 2026. Healthcare and financial services organizations may request a joint discovery session to evaluate integrated deployment options.

About NeXasure

NeXasure is a next-generation cybersecurity firm delivering managed defense and strategic advisory services to healthcare and financial services organizations worldwide. Through its NeXasure Defend platform and Advisory practice, the company helps highly regulated industries build resilient, AI-ready security programs. For more information, visit www.nexasure.com.

About VotalAI

VotalAI is an AI security and safety company whose AI security platform enables enterprises, healthcare and financial services organizations to deploy sovereign AI with confidence—enforcing policies, monitoring model behavior, and ensuring regulatory alignment across the full AI lifecycle. For more information, visit www.votal.ai.

VotalAI, and Votal AI Guardrails are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of VotalAI. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. The use of the terms “partner,” “partners,” “partnership,” or “partnering” in this press release does not imply that a joint venture exists between VotalAI and any other company.

M edia Contacts



Votal AI Communications press@votal.ai

NeXasure Communications press@nexasure.com

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