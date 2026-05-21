Stareep Marks North American Launch at Stanford University, Introducing AI-Powered Sleep Recovery System to U.S. Market

STANFORD, CA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stareep , an intelligent recovery technology company incubated by global smart-home innovator Dreame Technology, officially entered the North American market during a press conference held on May 18 at Stanford University. The private event gathered experts in neuroscience, artificial intelligence, sleep medicine, and media to mark the company's expansion into U.S. retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

The event featured a panel discussion titled "Technology Empowering Healthy Sleep," focusing on the growing role of technology in sleep health and recovery. Panelists explored how AI-powered systems and data-driven monitoring are actively shaping the future of personalized wellness.

The OneSync System™: Active Sleep Recovery

Central to Stareep's product lineup is the proprietary OneSync System™, which combines AI, non-wearable sensing, and adaptive engineering to monitor more than 32 physiological metrics in real time. Designed to seamlessly integrate into the user’s sleep environment, the system automatically responds to physiological changes during the night—such as gently adjusting head posture to help reduce snoring without interrupting rest.

To ensure complete privacy within Stareep's connected ecosystem, all data across its smart devices is protected by medical-grade AES-256 encryption, providing 24-hour data security.

"North America represents a pivotal milestone for Stareep," said Mae, Chief Marketing Officer of Stareep. "We developed this technology to shift the paradigm from passive rest to active recovery. Our team is incredibly excited to introduce these intelligent wellness solutions to U.S. consumers."

Next-Generation Smart Seating: The Stareep Recovery Lounge

Alongside its sleep system, Stareep introduced its Smart Recovery Lounge (formerly referenced as the Intelligent Sofa), an AI-powered seating system engineered to merge adaptive ergonomics with full-body recovery.

The lounge features 15 precision sensing points across lumbar and hip zones, utilizing real-time posture and pressure detection capable of responding with up to 1-centimeter motion sensitivity. Designed to adapt to modern lifestyles, the system offers more than 30 tailored modes—including reading, gaming, and power-napping—automatically adjusting posture support, recline, temperature, and massage settings.

Built for long-term durability and optimal pressure distribution, the lounge features aerospace-grade recline actuators, precision thermal control (heating and ventilation), a targeted deep-tissue massage system, premium top-grain leather upholstery, and bio-based suspension foam.

Global Traction and Availability

Stareep enters the competitive North American market backed by strong global momentum, including a retail presence of over 70 partner stores across Asia and prestigious industry accolades. The company’s innovations have been recognized by several international technology and innovation programs, including the 2026 TWICE Picks Award, the 2026 BIG Innovation Award, and the 2nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

Preorders through Stareep's official website and select North American retail partners are scheduled to begin in August 2026, with product pricing ranging from $999 to $15,000.

About Stareep

Stareep is an intelligent recovery technology company focused on deep sensing, adaptive engineering, and symbiotic intelligence. The company develops responsive systems designed to support sleep, recovery, and daily living.