Canada Is Running Out of Nuclear Engineers — and the Timing Couldn’t Be Worse

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence data centres drive unprecedented global demand for reliable, emissions-free electricity, Canada’s nuclear sector is experiencing a surge in contracts and refurbishment projects — but the country risks squandering its advantage if it fails to train and retain the engineers behind it.

That’s the warning from the Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA – UNIFOR Local 7474), which represents the majority of Canada’s nuclear reactor design expertise.

AtkinsRéalis recently reported significant revenue growth in its nuclear division, fuelled by refurbishment projects, new large-scale reactor contracts and small modular reactor development across Ontario, Romania and North America.

“SPEA members are at the heart of Canada’s nuclear industry — designing, maintaining and advancing CANDU technology that is attracting renewed global attention,” said SPEA President Mark Chudak. “This is Canadian intellectual property supporting a 90,000-person supply chain and generating economic growth across the country.”

“Canada’s position in nuclear is genuinely unique — alongside the United States, France and Japan, very few countries in the world have developed and actively license their own reactor technology at this scale,” said Reza Ziaei, SPEA’s Scientists & Engineers Vice President. “That’s a strategic asset — and it belongs to Canadian workers and Canadian communities.”

But SPEA warns that without a deliberate strategy to recruit and develop the next generation of nuclear professionals, Canada’s engineering capacity could fall behind the pace of global demand.

“The Canadian nuclear renaissance cannot happen without the people who power it,” Chudak said. “As governments and companies invest billions into nuclear infrastructure, we need a parallel investment in the workforce — or we’ll be outsourcing the expertise that should belong to Canadians.”

About SPEA

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA – UNIFOR Local 7474) is a union representing engineers, scientists, technologists, skilled tradespersons, designers and other specialists who work for Candu Energy Inc. In November 2023, SPEA entered a trial affiliation with Unifor as Local 7474.