AriseAlpha Launches Free AI-Powered Automated Investing Platform with Trading Bots for Crypto and Stock Markets in 2026

NEW YORK, NY, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AriseAlpha today announced the launch of its free AI-Powered Automated Investing Platform, equipped with advanced AI trading bots designed to support seamless automated trading across cryptocurrency and stock markets.







According to the latest 2026 Global Automated Trading Report by Bloomberg Intelligence, automated systems now account for approximately 68% of daily trading volume in major cryptocurrency markets and over 52% in U.S. equity markets — a sharp increase from 2024 levels. This surge reflects investors’ growing demand for efficient, data-driven tools capable of operating 24/7 in highly volatile environments.

Responding to Evolving Market Dynamics

Financial markets in 2026 are characterized by rapid information flow, heightened volatility, and continuous cross-asset opportunities. Traditional manual trading struggles to keep pace, prompting a significant shift toward intelligent automation.

AriseAlpha’s new platform addresses these challenges by integrating real-time market analysis with automated execution, helping investors participate more effectively in both crypto and stock markets without constant manual oversight.

Core Capabilities of the Platform

Multi-Market Automation : Supports unified trading across cryptocurrency and traditional stock markets

: Supports unified trading across cryptocurrency and traditional stock markets Intelligent AI Trading Bots : Analyzes vast amounts of market data and executes strategies based on predefined rules

: Analyzes vast amounts of market data and executes strategies based on predefined rules Hands-Free Operation : Runs continuously with minimal intervention required

: Runs continuously with minimal intervention required User-Friendly Dashboard : Provides clear, real-time performance tracking and portfolio insights

: Provides clear, real-time performance tracking and portfolio insights Mobile Accessibility: Full remote monitoring and management via a dedicated app

The platform is designed to make sophisticated automated investing accessible to a wider range of investors, from beginners to seasoned market participants.

A Practical Tool for Modern Investors

“Investors today need solutions that combine intelligence with simplicity,” said an AriseAlpha spokesperson. “Our free AI-powered platform delivers exactly that — advanced automation that helps users navigate crypto and stock markets with greater efficiency and consistency.”

By reducing the need for constant monitoring, the platform allows investors to focus on strategy and risk management rather than daily execution.

About AriseAlpha

AriseAlpha is a financial technology company specializing in AI-powered trading solutions. By integrating advanced algorithms with real-time market data, AriseAlpha develops intelligent platforms that support automated investing across cryptocurrency and stock markets. The company is committed to delivering accessible, transparent, and efficient tools that help investors participate more effectively in global financial markets.

For more information, please visit: https://www.AriseAlpha.com

Media Contact: support@arisealpha.com

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