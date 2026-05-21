Guggenheim Investments Appoints Robert Camacho as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments (“GI”), the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, today announced the appointment of Robert Camacho as Chief Strategy Officer as part of the firm’s long-term strategy to continue enhancing its investment platform, expanding global offerings, and delivering differentiated solutions for clients across public and private markets.

In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Camacho will work closely with senior leadership across Guggenheim Investments to support strategic product development, investment platform initiatives, market insight capabilities, and client engagement efforts across a broad range of investment capabilities.

Mr. Camacho brings extensive experience across investment strategy, structured and asset-backed finance, private markets, and business development. Rob’s previous experience includes serving as the Global Head of Blackstone Asset Based Finance within Blackstone’s Structured Finance Group and as a member of the Asset Based Finance Investment Committee. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. Camacho was a partner at Goldman Sachs, where he was responsible for financing transactions across multiple asset classes, including corporate credit, structured products, and fund finance. He spent over 14 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently in the Structured Funding Investing and Lending business.

Mr. Camacho graduated from Lehigh University and holds a CFA® charter. Rob is passionate about finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis (“CF”) and supports the Take a Breather Foundation, which assists families affected by CF.

Dina DiLorenzo, President and Head of Guggenheim Investments, said: “Rob brings a unique combination of strategic perspective, market insight, and investment experience that aligns exceptionally well with our long-term vision for the continued growth and evolution of Guggenheim Investments. As client needs continue to evolve globally, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities, developing differentiated strategies and products, and investing in exceptional talent to help us continue delivering for our clients.”

She continued: “At Guggenheim Investments, we are committed to building a world-class platform with the breadth, sophistication, and flexibility to serve clients across fixed income, structured credit, private markets, and evolving financing solutions. Rob’s leadership and experience will help further strengthen our platform, enhance our strategic initiatives, and support our ability to continue delivering innovative investment solutions to institutional and wealth clients globally.”

Robert Camacho, Chief Strategy Officer at Guggenheim Investments, added: “I am excited to join Guggenheim Investments at such an important time in the firm’s continued growth and evolution. GI has built a highly differentiated platform with exceptional talent, deep investment expertise, and a strong commitment to serving clients. I look forward to partnering with the team to help further enhance the platform, expand investment capabilities, and continue developing innovative solutions for clients globally.”

Mr. Camacho’s appointment reflects GI’s continued focus on investing in talent, innovation, and strategic growth initiatives designed to further enhance the firm’s investment platform and deepen its capabilities across an increasingly dynamic global market landscape.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with a differentiated platform spanning fixed income, equity, alternative, and multi-asset strategies. Guggenheim Investments seeks to deliver innovative investment solutions, rigorous risk management, and long-term value creation for institutional and wealth clients worldwide.

Media Contact

Gerard Carney

Gerard.Carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

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Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. TWG Global, LLC (“TWG”) currently owns an indirect, substantial economic interest in Guggenheim Investments’ ("GI") parent company, Guggenheim Capital, and is controlled by a Senior Officer of Guggenheim Capital.