AD Mortgage Releases Housing Study Showing How Modern Mortgage Solutions Helped Sustain Homeownership Access

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AD Mortgage, a leading wholesale lender in the United States, has released a new housing market study examining how middle-class access to homeownership has evolved from the late 1960s through the early 2020s, and how modern mortgage lending helped preserve access despite rising home prices and affordability pressures.

The report, Middle-Class Access to Housing, analyzes long-term housing affordability trends by comparing home prices, household incomes, ownership rates, housing supply, and mortgage financing conditions across multiple decades. The findings suggest that while housing became significantly more expensive relative to income, lenders adapted through financing structures and mortgage innovation that helped keep monthly payments manageable for many households.

The study found that while the national price-to-income ratio increased from 3.05 in the late 1960s to 5.27 in the early 2020s, national homeownership rates remained relatively stable over time. While home prices and upfront costs increased substantially, financing solutions, longer-term mortgage accessibility, and lower mortgage rates helped offset some of the pressure on monthly affordability.

The report also identified a major shift in mortgage financing conditions over time. In the late 1970s, mortgage rates averaged approximately 9.5%, with monthly mortgage payments consuming nearly 29% of median household income. By comparison, the early 2020s saw average mortgage rates closer to 4.98%, helping reduce monthly payment pressure despite dramatically higher home prices.

“What it means to be middle class in housing has changed since the 1970s, presenting regular folk with new challenges,” said Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of AD Mortgage. “Our goal is to ensure these financial challenges don’t stand in the way by providing support, guidance, and solutions that help households achieve their aspirations of homeownership.”

Key findings from the study include:

Median home prices increased from $22,955 in the late 1960s to $397,920 in the early 2020s, significantly outpacing household income growth.

in the early 2020s, significantly outpacing household income growth. The national price-to-income ratio increased 73%, from 3.05 to 5.27 , highlighting the growing complexity of middle-class homeownership.

, highlighting the growing complexity of middle-class homeownership. Late 1970s mortgage rates averaged 9.5%

Early 2020s mortgage rates averaged 4.98%

Monthly mortgage payments peaked at 35.09% of household income in the late 1980s.

income in the late 1980s. Early 2020s monthly mortgage payments represented approximately 27.12% of household income.

Housing supply increased 29% on a per-capita basis from the late 1960s to the early 2020s, expanding overall housing availability.

basis from the late 1960s to the early 2020s, expanding overall housing availability. down payment requirements increasing from 72% of annual income in the late 1970s to more than 105% in the early 2020s





The report highlights a broader transformation in the mortgage market, where access to homeownership increasingly depends not only on income, but also on financing structure, leverage, and lender flexibility. As affordability pressures continue reshaping the market, the study underscores the growing importance of lending innovation and borrower-focused mortgage solutions designed to help middle-class households navigate today’s housing environment.

For more information or to access the full report, please visit www.admortgage.com.

About AD Mortgage

As a premier direct mortgage lender, AD Mortgage offers a full spectrum of Conventional, Government, and Non-QM loan products with 24-hour turnaround times and some of the most competitive rates in the industry. In addition to their AD Power Jumbo loan product, AD Mortgage offers programs for Prime borrowers, Foreign National borrowers, as well as borrowers with imperfect credit histories. Programs with no income verification are also offered for investment property loans.

The company offers free concierge services, bank statement reviews, marketing tools and resources, and more to support the brokers they serve. In 2025, AD Mortgage received several prestigious industry awards, including HousingWire Vanguard Award, PROGRESS in Lending’s Lending Luminary Award, National Mortgage Professional’s Legend of Lending Award, HousingWire Industry Titan Award. This year, the company was also featured in CBS, Bloomberg, and Inc., underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the mortgage industry.

AD Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID #958660. 899 W Cypress Creek Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For important disclosures and state licensing information:

https://admortgage.com/important-disclosures/

Contact Information:

Andy Restrepo

AD Mortgage, LLC

(645) 240-2300

Andy.Restrepo@admortgage.com