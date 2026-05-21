BluSky AI Inc. Announces IBN as Its Corporate Communications Partner for New Regulation A Offering

Salt Lake City Utah, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluSky AI Inc., a next-generation AI infrastructure company developing a distributed Neocloud network for large-scale model training and inference computing, today announced that it has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to support its corporate communications initiatives.

“BluSky AI recently announced the launch of its Regulation A offering, and it is important to share company developments as they unfold through a corporate communications partner like IBN,” said Trent D’Ambrosio, CEO of BluSky AI Inc.

The investment offering enables individual and accredited investors to review offering materials and consider participation in the expansion of BluSky AI’s national modular AI Factory footprint.

Offering information is available at: https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will utilize its investor-focused distribution network — including more than 5,000 syndication outlets, newsletters, social media channels, and wire services via InvestorWire — along with blogs and other outreach tools to help increase awareness of BluSky AI.

With over 20 years of experience supporting more than 500 client partners and a family of 75+ trusted brands, IBN has built a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. This positions IBN to support BluSky AI’s efforts to reach a broad audience of investors, journalists, and the general public.

BluSky AI is developing a distributed network of more than 10 planned AI Factory sites across the United States, representing a potential capacity of over 200 MW dedicated to high-performance AI compute. These sites are designed as part of BluSky AI’s Neocloud architecture, which focuses on scalable, power-dense infrastructure for the growing demands of large language models, generative AI, and real-time inference workloads.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN continues to expand its branded network of influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams to serve an increasingly diversified list of clients. For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Terms of use and disclaimers applicable to all IBN content: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

About BluSky AI Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, BluSky AI Inc. (the “Company” or “BluSky AI”) is a Neocloud purpose-built for artificial intelligence through rapidly deployable SkyMod data centers. SkyMods are next-generation, scalable AI Factories providing speed-to-market and energy optimization for entities requiring high-performance infrastructure to support machine learning workloads. BluSky AI empowers small, mid-sized, enterprise, and academic partners from start-up to scale-up to drive innovation without compromise.

The Regulation A offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. The offering circular for the offering is available at https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/ . This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Trent D’Ambrosio

CEO, BluSky AI Inc.

trentdambrosio@bluskyaidatacenters.com

www.bluskyaidatacenters.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing projects, the Company's analysis of opportunities with respect to its business and/or certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company's business, future and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "target," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors should review the offering circular and risk factors at https://invest.bluskyaidatacenters.com/ before making any investment decisions.

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