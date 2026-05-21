Government of Canada Announces $2.2 Billion Capital Commitment for Chalk River Laboratories Renewal

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is pleased to announce that it has received a $2.2 billion capital commitment from the Government of Canada to continue the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories. The Government shared the announcement at the Canadian Nuclear Association’s 2026 Conference as an important enabler to the new ‘Nuclear Energy Strategy for Canada,’ which will be released by the end of 2026, and which is focused on growing the Canadian nuclear industry to achieve energy affordability and security at home, while seizing the global opportunities.

The capital commitment, which will be made available to Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) by AECL, allows CNL to continue to modernize the AECL-owned Chalk River Laboratories campus through the revitalization of essential site infrastructure and a significant investment in new, world-class science facilities. As the campus that delivers the scientific and technical research and innovation underpinning the domestic nuclear industry, the investment will support Canada’s continued nuclear energy leadership in areas that include power generation, fuel development, safety and security, decommissioning and waste management, and reactor life extension and reliability.

“Canada has been a global science leader from the very beginning of the nuclear age, led by ambitious scientists and federal government support,” commented The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. “Nuclear leadership, and building the next generation of clean, affordable nuclear energy production means making serious investments in Canada’s homegrown scientific capacity. Strategic investments like these will create jobs, advance energy security, and strengthen Canadian sovereignty.”

“This investment reflects the Government of Canada’s confidence in the strategic value of Chalk River Laboratories and the role AECL plays in enabling nuclear science and innovation for Canada,” added Fred Dermarkar, AECL’s President and CEO. “It will help ensure this nationally important site continues to support clean energy, innovation and long-term economic opportunities.”

“CNL is grateful to AECL and the Government of Canada for this funding, which will continue to transform the Chalk River Laboratories into a modern, sustainable and innovative national campus,” commented Dennis Carr, CNL’s President and CEO. “The nuclear industry is moving into a new era that will include the construction of new, large-scale conventional reactors, innovative SMR and advanced reactor designs, and even the deployment of fusion technologies. All these ambitious projects will require extensive R&D and the necessary innovation to ensure they are safe, reliable and viable. That is the role of Canada’s national nuclear laboratories, and I want to thank AECL and the Government of Canada for their confidence in CNL to fulfill this responsibility.”

Because AECL’s Chalk River Laboratories site is over 70 years old, much of the infrastructure both underground and above ground needs to be replaced or refurbished, including the renewal of approximately 60 buildings and facilities on the campus. The funding commitment will enable CNL to continue this process, which began in 2016, and has included the construction of several new, modern laboratories, support facilities, site infrastructure and office buildings. A key focus of future capital spending will be on sustainable investments into the campus, including energy efficient heating and cooling; and roof and exterior improvements to meet government of Canada’s net zero greenhouse gas emission goals some of which is already well underway.

Funding will also support the continued design & construction of the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC), a state-of-the-art research complex that will be one of the largest nuclear research facilities ever built in Canada. Once complete, the 12,700 square-metre facility will feature 23 laboratories and 12 shielded hot cells that will enable post-irradiation examination of small modular reactor (SMR) and next-generation nuclear fuels in addition to glovebox facilities to support the development of advanced fuel fabrication concepts.

To learn more about CNL, including the ongoing revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories campus, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About AECL

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a Government-owned, Contractor-operated (GoCo) model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. CNL fulfils three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector, and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

CNL Contact:

Philip Kompass

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325

media@cnl.ca

AECL Contact:

Jeremy Latta

Director of Communications and Government Reporting

jlatta@aecl.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f18bdcd-2f77-4c23-a488-a04a54a1524d