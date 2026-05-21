Carrie Smith Named Vice President, Leasing and Revenue Growth at Zen Residential Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zen Residential Ltd. a fully licensed, registered, and bonded Real Estate Brokerage specializing in Property Management and Asset Management, has named Carrie Smith to be an integral part of its senior leadership team. In her new role as VP, Leasing and Revenue Growth, she will lead Zen’s leasing division across Alberta and Saskatchewan, focusing on leasing performance, revenue strategy, systems, technology, and growth.

With nearly three decades of experience in the Canadian real estate industry, Smith brings extensive expertise across development of all property types, construction, investment, consulting, and institutional multi-family operations. She has led the design of leasing strategies and operational systems for residential portfolio management across Canada, and, more recently, AI-driven initiatives for purpose-built housing providers.

“Zen Residential is building something special in the multi-family space, and I’m excited to contribute to the company’s continued momentum and long-term growth,” said Smith. In her new role Smith will work on maximizing occupancy and oversee the full leasing lifecycle, revenue management and pricing strategy, tenant retention initiatives, leasing technology and AI systems, and external growth partnerships.

“Throughout her career, Carrie has built a strong reputation as an award-winning marketing and leasing leader, with previous leadership roles at organizations including Minto Group, Excel Homes, and Morrison Homes,” said Zen Residential Ltd. President AJ Slivinski. “Her leadership, experience, and vision will play an important role as we continue building vibrant communities where residents get peace of mind and feel truly at home. We are excited to welcome Carrie to the Zen team.”

ZEN Residential Ltd. acts as both a property management company working on lease agreements, marketing rentals, showings, occupancy, and other residential management aspects for landlords and tenants, as well as an asset management company for investors and developers providing vendor management, lease renewals, financial reporting, commercial services, and investment property services.

To learn more about Zen Residential Ltd. and its senior leadership team, please email customerrelations@zenresidential.ca for more information.