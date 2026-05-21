Liferay Named Technology Partner of the Year by Camunda at Global Partner Summit

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, Inc., a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) , today announced that it has been named Technology Partner of the Year by Camunda , the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration. The award was presented at CamundaCon 2026 in Amsterdam during the Camunda Partner Summit. The Camunda Partner Summit brought together more than 200 partner attendees from across Camunda’s global ecosystem, all united by a shared conviction that agentic orchestration is actively reshaping how the world's enterprises operate.

The annual awards recognize an elite group of organizations driving innovation across the Camunda ecosystem. In categories covering AI transformation, regional growth, and customer impact, Liferay was selected for its outstanding contributions to integrating digital experiences with advanced workflow automation.

"We are honored to be named Camunda's 2026 Technology Partner of the Year," said Fernando Areias, COO at Liferay. "This recognition directly reflects Liferay’s commitment to excellence, our belief in open collaboration, and, most importantly, our unwavering dedication to customer success. Together with Camunda, we are providing enterprises with an innovative approach to meeting complex industry challenges and building high-impact digital solutions."

Shaping the Future of Agentic Orchestration

As organizations rapidly shift toward intelligent automation, the synergy between Liferay and Camunda enables businesses to orchestrate complex operations seamlessly. Key drivers of this award-winning partnership include:

Commitment to Excellence: Delivering robust, open-architecture enterprise software designed to scale with evolving technical landscapes.

Delivering robust, open-architecture enterprise software designed to scale with evolving technical landscapes. Innovative Solutions: Offering a unified framework where Agentic Orchestration and AI transformation come together to reduce corporate friction and optimize user journeys.

Offering a unified framework where Agentic Orchestration and AI transformation come together to reduce corporate friction and optimize user journeys. Global Impact: Empowering key vertical markets, including manufacturing, the public sector, and telecommunications, to automate backend processes without sacrificing front-end digital experience quality.





As business transformation accelerates globally, Liferay remains dedicated to expanding its partner ecosystem to help enterprises navigate the next era of intelligent digital operations.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most-flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com .

About Camunda

Camunda is the enterprise platform for agentic orchestration, enabling organizations to coordinate AI agents, people, and systems across complex, end-to-end business processes. With built-in governance, auditability, and human oversight, Camunda gives enterprises the control they need to move AI from pilots to production – safely and at scale. Trusted by over 700 organizations worldwide, including 9 of top 10 US banks, Camunda helps enterprises boost operational efficiency, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver better customer experiences. For more information, visit camunda.com .

Contact

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb6b72c7-1e6f-4e52-8626-e05afd17fd6b