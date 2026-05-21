Boston, MA, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modo Labs and Pointr today announced a strategic partnership to embed AI mapping and blue-dot navigation directly into the workplace experience.

Modo and Pointr partner to transform enterprise workplaces with AI Mapping and Wayfinding

Employees can navigate offices, locate colleagues, and book desks and rooms from a single map-based experience

Reflects a broader workplace shift toward spatially intelligent offices and “space as a service” models

The integration turns static office floor plans into interactive workplace environments where employees can navigate unfamiliar offices, locate colleagues, see desk and room availability, and book spaces instantly across mobile and desktop.

"Modo's mission has always been to connect employees to the tools, spaces, and information they need to thrive in the workplace," said Sean Kae, CEO of Modo Labs. "By embedding Pointr's indoor mapping and blue-dot wayfinding capabilities directly into Modo Workplace, we're helping organizations reduce friction, improve productivity, and create a truly connected, intelligent workplace."

The partnership reflects a growing enterprise focus on creating more connected, responsive workplace experiences that bring together spaces, services, and employee workflows.

“By combining Modo’s app platform with Pointr’s map-driven insights, organizations can deliver an intelligent, AI-powered workplace experience that guides employees through their day, helps teams coordinate, and drives data-informed decisions on space utilization.” said Ege Akpinar, CEO, Pointr.

Key Benefits of the Integration Include:

Immersive 3D Maps & Blue-Dot Wayfinding: Navigate multi-floor, multi-building workplaces with precision.

Visual Booking & ‘Who’s Where’ Visibility: Real-time desk, room, and colleague availability.

AI-Powered Map Updates: Automated map creation and updates as workplace layouts evolve.

Location-Aware Access & Check-In: Secure, geofenced routing for employees and visitors.

Enterprise Analytics & Insights: Optimize space usage, improve booking adoption, and make smarter workplace decisions.

Recent Gartner research highlights the growing role of indoor wayfinding, “By 2028, 40% of large enterprises will provide “space as a service” models, giving employees on-demand access to smart, fully equipped workspaces and amenities that adjust in real time to how people actually work”, 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications.

About Modo Labs

Modo Labs is the leading mobile-first experience platform for enterprises and higher education institutions. Trusted by global brands and top universities, Modo unifies workplace and campus experiences through a single, personalized app. With AI-powered personalization and automation built in, Modo drives engagement, productivity, and measurable ROI. Learn more at https://modolabs.com/

About Pointr

Pointr is a global leader in AI mapping and location technology. With interactive maps and blue-dot wayfinding, Pointr helps employees easily find desks, meeting rooms, and colleagues. Pointr is the platform of choice for leading Fortune 100 companies, with AI mapping that has digitized over 5 billion square feet globally. Its flexible platform is built to integrate with the systems workplaces already run on, including IWMS and room booking, so the map becomes the connective layer across the enterprise workplace stack. Learn more at https://www.pointr.tech/sectors/workplace

Press Inquiries

Cagla Bagbasi

cagla.bagbasi@pointr.tech

https://pointr.tech

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=c7H6B_TtYG0