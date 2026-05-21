Bitexen Secures ADGM Regulatory Approval for MTF and Custody Operations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bitexen MENA has been granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) in relation to virtual assets and fiat-referenced tokens, and Bitexen Custody has been granted an FSP to Provide Custody services in relation to virtual assets and fiat-referenced tokens, by the FSRA of ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi.

The milestone marks a definitive leap forward in Bitexen Group’s strategic global expansion, reinforcing its commitment to delivering secure, transparent, and regulated virtual asset services to both institutional and retail clients across the MENA region and beyond.

As part of its long-term international growth strategy, Bitexen Group has selected the ADGM, in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the operational headquarters for regulated entities within Bitexen Group. This choice recognises the UAE’s leadership in financial innovation, digital asset regulation, and institutional adoption. These regulatory permissions granted by the FSRA of ADGM empower Bitexen MENA and Bitexen Custody to deploy a comprehensive ecosystem for the seamless trading and safekeeping of virtual assets and fiat-referenced tokens within one of the world’s leading regulatory jurisdictions for digital assets.

ADGM’s pioneering virtual asset regulatory framework, introduced in 2018, has positioned Abu Dhabi as a premier global hub for regulated digital asset activities and the preferred destination for next-generation financial innovation.

The Group’s expansion into UAE, in the ADGM, reflects not only its commitment to regulatory excellence, but also its broader vision to build institutional-grade infrastructure supporting the next generation of digital finance.

With its ADGM entities, Bitexen Group enters the UAE market as an established operator with years of experience managing large-scale digital asset platforms, advanced security systems, and technology-driven financial products.

Looking ahead, Bitexen Group aims to be a cornerstone contributor to the global tokenisation infrastructure, supporting the development of regulated digital asset ecosystems spanning tokenised real-world assets, blockchain-native financial products, and institutional market infrastructure.

Kemal Cenk Erdem, Chairman of Bitexen MENA and Bitexen Custody, commented:

“Receiving these Financial Services Permissions from ADGM represents a defining milestone for Bitexen Group and underscores our deep, long-term commitment to the UAE and the wider MENA region.

We are proud to establish our presence within one of the world’s most progressive financial centres and look forward to delivering secure, transparent, and trusted virtual asset trading and custody solutions to both institutional and retail investors.

Abu Dhabi will sit at the very heart of Bitexen Group’s international expansion as we continue building regulated digital asset infrastructure for global markets.

We extend our sincere appreciation to ADGM for fostering an environment that supports innovation while maintaining the highest regulatory standards.”

About Bitexen Group:

Founded in 2018, Bitexen Group serves nearly 5 million users globally. The Group operates through a robust, multi-jurisdictional structure backed by a proven track record across digital asset trading, institutional technology infrastructure, and financial services. Beyond serving retail investors, Bitexen Group is focused on enabling B2B digital asset infrastructure solutions for financial institutions, payment providers, and banks. Having previously collaborated with premier financial entities and private banking institutions internationally, the Group has proven its capability to accelerate institutional adoption of digital assets and blockchain-based banking services.

Bitexen Group comprises Bitexen Kripto Varlık AlımSatım Platformu A.Ş (Turkey), Bitexen SAF Pty Ltd (South Africa), Bitexen Europe UAB (Lithuania), Bitexen MENA Ltd (UAE), and Bitexen Custody Ltd (UAE), each registered in its respective jurisdiction. Entities within Bitexen Group share the same ultimate beneficial ownership.

About Bitexen MENA Ltd:

Bitexen MENA Ltd, registered at Tamouh Tower, Al Reem Island, Office No: 3010, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is granted an FSP for operating a Multilateral Trading Facility in relation to virtual assets and fiat-referenced tokens, by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, with license number 260043.

About Bitexen Custody Ltd:

Bitexen Custody Ltd, registered at Tamouh Tower, Al Reem Island, Office No: 3011, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is granted an FSP for Providing Custody in relation to virtual assets and fiat-referenced tokens, by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, with license number 260044.