Carbonara for Congress Commits $3 Million to Multi-Platform Television Campaign Across FL-22

Weston, Florida, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbonara for Congress today announced a $3 million multi-platform television advertising commitment in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, locking in a paid-media program that will run across broadcast television, cable, and connected TV and over-the-top streaming platforms through the August 18, 2026 Republican primary.

The buy covers the full FL-22 footprint of western Broward, Hendry, Collier, and portions of Palm Beach County, and pairs traditional television with voter-file-onboarded streaming inventory to reach Republican primary voters on the networks and devices they actually use. Total reach is projected to cover every Republican primary household in the district multiple times before Election Day.

At $3 million, the commitment is among the largest single paid-media programs by any candidate in Florida's congressional primaries this cycle and exceeds the total cycle-to-date spending of every other Republican candidate in the FL-22 field combined. It comes as the campaign has crossed $2.5 million in cycle receipts, secured the endorsement of HUCKPAC for America, and consolidated support from local elected officials including Weston Mayor Margaret "Peggy" Brown, Coconut Creek Vice Mayor John Brodie, and Pompano Beach City Commissioner Audrey Fesik.

"FL-22 voters deserve to hear directly from the candidate they are being asked to send to Washington," said Carbonara. "This commitment puts our message on every screen in this district, from broadcast television to streaming. The message is simple: liberty, safety, and affordability. The discipline is the one I brought to building businesses for two decades. We are running the most serious campaign in this field, and we are going to keep earning that trust."

Creative production for the program is already in progress and will reflect the campaign's core message of liberty, safety, and affordability, alongside Carbonara's biography as a South Florida entrepreneur.

The buy is structured to run through Primary Election Day with continuous optimization and pacing adjustments based on weekly delivery data and audience response. Reporting, analytics, and post-flight evaluation will be conducted in compliance with FEC and FCC political advertising disclosure requirements.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.

MichaelCarbonara.com

Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.

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