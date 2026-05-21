While Everyone Focuses on AI, Wall Street Insider Turned Tech Bull Says They Are Looking in the Wrong Place

Washington, D.C., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence is everywhere. It dominates headlines, earnings calls, and dinner conversations. James Altucher says that’s exactly why most people are missing the bigger story.

In a new free presentation , the tech expert and venture capitalist explains why he believes the most important technology shift of the next decade may not be AI itself, but the network that makes AI possible.

AI Is Loud. The Real Shift Is Quiet.

Altucher’s presentation makes a point that most AI headlines ignore. Artificial intelligence doesn’t run on chips alone. It runs on the global infrastructure that connects users, devices, and data centers together. Without reliable, fast, worldwide connectivity, the AI revolution simply can’t reach most of the planet.

Altucher believes that’s where satellite internet comes in. While the world watches AI, a parallel race is happening above Earth that may quietly turn into one of the most important infrastructure stories in history.

Why History Keeps Repeating This Pattern

In the presentation , Altucher walks through how this has happened before. During the dot-com era, everyone watched the consumer websites. The real winners were the companies building the internet backbone. During the smartphone boom, the headlines were about Apple and Samsung. The quiet winners were the cloud companies running everything behind the scenes.

Why Altucher Wants People to See This Now

Altucher says the AI conversation is sucking all the oxygen out of the room. While that’s happening, satellite internet companies are launching thousands of satellites, expanding into more than 100 countries, and locking in long-term advantages that few investors are tracking.

He released the presentation now because, in his words, the next big story is almost always the one nobody is looking at.

About the Presentation

James Altucher’s presentation is now available online for free. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher has spent more than 40 years at the intersection of Wall Street, technology, and venture capital. He is a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, a former hedge fund manager, and an entrepreneur who has built and sold multiple businesses over the course of his career. His research is followed by more than 150,000 readers through Altucher's Investment Network, published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.