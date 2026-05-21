Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Announces Dyadic Applied BioSolutions to Deliver a Live Presentation at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Wednesday, May 27 at 12:00 PM ET

New York, NY, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”), an investor relations and corporate communications firm headquartered in New York, today announced that Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) (“Dyadic”, “the Company”), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, will present at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

This will be a live, interactive online event inviting investors to ask the company questions in real time. All investors must pre-register.

Event: Skyline Signature Series™ Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 12:00 PM ET Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6517793917934/WN_I9ftsi8bRQyehcPRiwx7RA



About Dyadic International, Inc.

Dyadic International, Inc. d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com.

About The Skyline Signature Series™

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG. Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are assured of a high-quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Dyadic International, Inc. for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities.

Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: ir@skylineccg.com

