Thor Equities and QuadReal's 800 W Fulton Market Wins Regional BOMA TOBY Award, Advancing to International Competition

Chicago, IL, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global real estate leaders and joint venture partners, Thor Equities Group and QuadReal Property Group (QuadReal), are proud to announce that premier mixed-use development, 800 W Fulton Market, has been named a 2026 Regional TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) Award Winner by BOMA/Chicago. The award is one of the commercial real estate industry’s highest honors for operational excellence.

Recognized for its world-class architecture, sustainability initiatives, elevated tenant experience, and exceptional building management, 800 W Fulton Market stands among Chicago’s premier office developments. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the 19-story, 474,000-square-foot LEED Platinum property has become an iconic fixture in Chicago’s thriving Fulton Market District and is fully leased to home to a dynamic mix of tech-oriented and design-focused companies. Tenants include The Aspen Group, Baker Tilly, John Deere, Snap Inc., Teknion, and Wilson Dow; as well as Amorino Gelato and DineAmic Hospitality's La Serre and Bar La Rue. Combining cutting-edge design with premium amenities and superior operations, the property exemplifies Thor Equities and QuadReal’s commitment to delivering best-in-class properties in top-tier markets.

“Being recognized by BOMA Chicago underscores the strength of 800 W Fulton as a thoughtfully designed, market-leading property and a workplace that provides a superior tenant experience,” said Daniel Gliksman, Managing Director, Americas. “This award reflects a sustained commitment to excellence by our investors, operational teams and partners.”

“Winning the Regional TOBY Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the vision, execution, and operational excellence behind 800 W Fulton Market,” said Thor Equities Chairman & CEO, Joe Sitt. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and partners in creating an exceptional workplace environment that sets a new standard for modern office development.”

Following its regional win, 800 W Fulton Market will now advance to the BOMA International TOBY Awards, with winners to be announced on June 30, 2026, during the BOMA International Conference & Expo.

###

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

About QuadReal Property Group:

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, development and operating company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $98.5 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities globally for investments in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest and via programmatic partnerships.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

Attachment