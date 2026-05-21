Cue Biopharma to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing transformative therapies targeting functional cures for immunological disorders, today announced that Shao-Lee Lin, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 3:10 p.m. EDT in New York City.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Cue Biopharma’s Investor Relations website. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage therapeutics company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at enabling functional cures across immunological disorders. Its lead asset is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual-mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT® platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is advancing towards Phase 1 and was designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance. Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates.



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Investor and Media Contact

Agnes Lee

Chief Officer of Public and Investor Relations



Marie Campinell

Senior Director, Corporate Communications



ir@cuebio.com

Cue Biopharma, Inc.