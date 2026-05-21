Revolution Medicines to Host Investor Conference Call on Positive RASolute 302 Results Following 2026 ASCO Presentation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast on Sunday, May 31 at 7:00 pm ET to discuss positive results from the Phase 3 RASolute 302 clinical trial evaluating daraxonrasib in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) following presentation of the data during the Plenary Session at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com