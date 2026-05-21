Dyadic to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference on May 28, 2026

JUPITER, Fla., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), d/b/a Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/JmK3kzDB8r6. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2026invreg/.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com